NBA odds, betting preview (Feb. 26): Raptors vs. Pacers predictions

The Raptors have won outright—and covered the spread—in their previous two meetings with Indiana this season.

It’ll be a short turnaround for the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night when they visit the Indiana Pacers.

Toronto suffered a 111-101 defeat to the Boston Celtics on its home court Tuesday night, but did manage to cover the 11-point spread as underdogs. The team had to immediately hop on a flight to Indiana after the game to prepare for the second half of this difficult back-to-back set.

Indiana will have the rest advantage in this matchup having last played on Monday against the Denver Nuggets, who snapped the Pacers’ three-game win streak with a 125-116 victory.

Toronto has dominated the season series with the Pacers, taking both of the previous matchups in convincing fashion (122-111 and 130-119 at home). The Raptors were 3.5-point underdogs in both of those contests.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Wednesday’s clash between the Raptors and Pacers.

Raptors moneyline odds +375 Pacers moneyline odds -500 Spread odds Pacers -10 (-110), Raptors +10 (-110) Game total Over 234 points (-110), Under 234 (-110) Date/Time Feb. 26, 7 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Toronto Raptors (18-40 SU, 33-22-3 ATS, 30-28 o/u)

The Raptors will be playing their third game in four days, but they’ve actually been a good bet against the spread on no rest this season. They’re just 2-8 straight-up in the second half of back-to-backs this season, but an impressive 6-4 against the spread in those situations.

The rebuilding squad has relied on its bench throughout the season, keeping the team energized in short rest situations, so bettors can expect a balanched approach from the Raptors again on Wednesday.

Betting Indiana Pacers (32-24 SU, 27-28-1 ATS, 32-24 o/u)

After a slow start to the season, the Pacers have won eight of their last 12 games and 16 of their last 22 overall. The surge has pushed them up to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, solidifying their chances of being a playoff team once again this season.

The Pacers have outscored their opponents by 5.5 points per game over the past 22 outings and averaged 119.3 points per game on 49.2 percent shooting. Defensively, they have limited opponents to 113.8 points per game during that stretch.

Raptors vs. Pacers injuries

F Brandon Ingram (ankle) is out and C Jakob Poeltl (hip) is questionable for the Raptors.

G T.J. McConnell (ankle) and G Tyrese Haliburton (groin) are questionable for the Pacers.

Raptors vs. Pacers betting trends

The Raptors are 5-21 SU on the road this season.

The over is 5-2 in Indiana’s last seven games.

The Pacers are just 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

Toronto is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

Raptors vs. Pacers player prop trends

RJ Barrett has picked up his scoring pace recently, recording 20 or more points in five straight games while averaging 24.2 per game during that span. He’s around -110 to score over 20.5 points on Wednesday.

Haliburton has recorded four or more 3-pointers in four straight games and five of his last six. He’s around -185 to record over 2.5 treys.

Aaron Nesmith is also on a nice little run from long range, recording two or more 3-pointers in four straight contests. He has odds around +135 to drain two or more treys.

Raptors vs. Pacers best bet