Quick Reaction: Raptors 91, Pacers 111

|Raptors
|91
|Final
Box Score
|111
|Pacers
C-
|O. Agbaji31 MIN, 10 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 4-10 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -8 +/-
Promoted back into the starting five after Scottie Barnes was deemed out a few hours prior to tip off. Ochai started aggressive tonight as he finished the first quarter with six shots taken. He was on Tyrese Haliburton for most of the game and he couldn’t really slow him down (a hard ask) and he missed quite a lot of open looks tonight.
C+
|R. Barrett32 MIN, 16 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 5-15 FG, 1-6 3FG, 5-5 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -15 +/-
Complete turnaround from last night as he had a horrible first half that offered almost nothing. He started coming alive in the second half but it was still nowhere near the level that Toronto needed him in a game without Scottie B. On a positive note, he shot well at the free throw line so that’s a win in itself.
B
|J. Poeltl24 MIN, 10 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/-
Back in the starting five after missing the last eight games due to a hip injury. Involved early on in the high post with some dribble hand offs and a nice bounce pass to a cutting Immanuel Quickley. Poeltl missed shots he usually makes tonight, but we’ll chalk that up to rust and Toronto must’ve missed his picks as it opened up a lot of space for the Raptors offence.
D+
|G. Dick28 MIN, 10 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 4-12 FG, 2-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -22 +/-
Gradey had a pretty similar showing to last night as he was inconsistent all game long. He started the night with two great plays on defence as he came to help on Tyrese Haliburton which created a turnover. In the following possession he took a charge. Later on in the game, we saw Gradey gamble on defence where he missed on a steal and was jumping all over the place during close outs on perimeter jump shots. He’s also been throwing some very telegraphed passes lately that are leading to horrible turnovers.
B
|I. Quickley30 MIN, 18 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 8-15 FG, 1-4 3FG, 1-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -11 +/-
Quickley shook off his abysmal shooting performance from last night with a quick four points in under two minutes to start this game. He slowed down in the second quarter but came back alive to start the second half and finished the night shooting the ball well consistently.
A
|J. Mogbo21 MIN, 16 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 7-11 FG, 0-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -15 +/-
Mogbo has some good hands as he’s been winning quite a lot of on-ball steals on defence. Tonight was no different. This was a quality over quantity performance as Mogbo got relegated back to the bench due to a returning Jakob Poeltl, but he easily surpassed his points total from last night in fewer minutes tonight, even if you don’t include garbage time. He was good in the first half and finished the game even stronger in the second half.
A
|O. Robinson12 MIN, 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 4-5 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/-
Robinson showed some good anticipation tonight on defence as he was able to break up passes by being in the right place at the right time. He was also great down low all night long as a garbage man, almost all of his buckets came off second chance opportunities.
D-
|J. Shead20 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 7 TO, -12 +/-
Contagious energy from Shead as once he entered the game in the first half, the defence got better, which was a unit that was led by mostly the bench. His energy fell off tonight and he had no sense of ball security, as almost everything was a turnover for the rookie guard.
C+
|J. Walter23 MIN, 3 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-6 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -4 +/-
Walter showed some good defence and his lone make was actually quite an impressive mid-range jumper as he created that shot himself off the dribble. He got blocked multiple times and missed a few good looks but his energy was good tonight.
C-
|C. Boucher19 MIN, 0 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/-
Kind of a surprising showing from Boucher as we saw him play some great defence on Pascal Siakam twice in this game. During the first play he closed out in control and didn’t jump (which he almost always does.) During the second play, it was a shot contest down low and he got caught with an elbow to the jaw that took him out of the game for a bit. He’s struggled to shoot the three ball lately but it was a passable showing.
C
|Darko Rajakovic
The one criticism I have for him is the fact that he didn’t call a timeout after Chris Boucher was elbowed and on the floor for quite some time. The following offensive possession was a 4 on 5 and it led to a turnover. I would love to see Jamison Battle be a part of the rotation but that would make it a bit too crowded.
Things We Saw
- Haliburton hasn’t been the same as last season but you couldn’t tell that from watching this game. He finished with 33 points and 11 assists on 3 missed shots and just 1 turnover.
- Toronto’s defence completely fell apart in the second half. To start the game it looked like we were gonna get an old-fashioned, low-scoring basketball game, but two 30-point quarters from Indiana pushed the game out of reach for the Raptors.
- Myles Turner had a perfect 5 for 5 shooting beyond the arc and caused trouble for Toronto all night long. We all know Jakob Poeltl struggles to defend the perimeter and Toronto tried to switch defensive matchups and put RJ Barrett on Turner but that didn’t work at all.
Earlier today
Raptors are on a back-to-back and so are we with rookie stories, this time it’s the first round pick Ja’Kobe Walter.