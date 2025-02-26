Quick Reaction: Raptors 91, Pacers 111

C- O. Agbaji 31 MIN, 10 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 4-10 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -8 +/- Promoted back into the starting five after Scottie Barnes was deemed out a few hours prior to tip off. Ochai started aggressive tonight as he finished the first quarter with six shots taken. He was on Tyrese Haliburton for most of the game and he couldn’t really slow him down (a hard ask) and he missed quite a lot of open looks tonight.

C+ R. Barrett 32 MIN, 16 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 5-15 FG, 1-6 3FG, 5-5 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -15 +/- Complete turnaround from last night as he had a horrible first half that offered almost nothing. He started coming alive in the second half but it was still nowhere near the level that Toronto needed him in a game without Scottie B. On a positive note, he shot well at the free throw line so that’s a win in itself.

B J. Poeltl 24 MIN, 10 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Back in the starting five after missing the last eight games due to a hip injury. Involved early on in the high post with some dribble hand offs and a nice bounce pass to a cutting Immanuel Quickley. Poeltl missed shots he usually makes tonight, but we’ll chalk that up to rust and Toronto must’ve missed his picks as it opened up a lot of space for the Raptors offence.

D+ G. Dick 28 MIN, 10 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 4-12 FG, 2-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -22 +/- Gradey had a pretty similar showing to last night as he was inconsistent all game long. He started the night with two great plays on defence as he came to help on Tyrese Haliburton which created a turnover. In the following possession he took a charge. Later on in the game, we saw Gradey gamble on defence where he missed on a steal and was jumping all over the place during close outs on perimeter jump shots. He’s also been throwing some very telegraphed passes lately that are leading to horrible turnovers.

B I. Quickley 30 MIN, 18 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 8-15 FG, 1-4 3FG, 1-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -11 +/- Quickley shook off his abysmal shooting performance from last night with a quick four points in under two minutes to start this game. He slowed down in the second quarter but came back alive to start the second half and finished the night shooting the ball well consistently.

A J. Mogbo 21 MIN, 16 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 7-11 FG, 0-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -15 +/- Mogbo has some good hands as he’s been winning quite a lot of on-ball steals on defence. Tonight was no different. This was a quality over quantity performance as Mogbo got relegated back to the bench due to a returning Jakob Poeltl, but he easily surpassed his points total from last night in fewer minutes tonight, even if you don’t include garbage time. He was good in the first half and finished the game even stronger in the second half.

A O. Robinson 12 MIN, 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 4-5 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/- Robinson showed some good anticipation tonight on defence as he was able to break up passes by being in the right place at the right time. He was also great down low all night long as a garbage man, almost all of his buckets came off second chance opportunities.

D- J. Shead 20 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 7 TO, -12 +/- Contagious energy from Shead as once he entered the game in the first half, the defence got better, which was a unit that was led by mostly the bench. His energy fell off tonight and he had no sense of ball security, as almost everything was a turnover for the rookie guard.

C+ J. Walter 23 MIN, 3 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-6 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -4 +/- Walter showed some good defence and his lone make was actually quite an impressive mid-range jumper as he created that shot himself off the dribble. He got blocked multiple times and missed a few good looks but his energy was good tonight.

C- C. Boucher 19 MIN, 0 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- Kind of a surprising showing from Boucher as we saw him play some great defence on Pascal Siakam twice in this game. During the first play he closed out in control and didn’t jump (which he almost always does.) During the second play, it was a shot contest down low and he got caught with an elbow to the jaw that took him out of the game for a bit. He’s struggled to shoot the three ball lately but it was a passable showing.