Toronto Raptors’ comeback attempt falls short against Boston Celtics

It was a double Boston vs. Toronto night across the NBA and NHL, and while the Toronto Maple Leafs came back against the Boston Bruins on the ice, the Toronto Raptors could not do the same against the Boston Celtics, falling 111-101 at Scotiabank Arena.

The win marked the C’s sixth straight win, 10th in their last 11 games, and improved their road record to 24-6, the best mark in the association. The Dinos however have lost three of the last four and seven of the last nine.

With the last-minute scratch of Kristaps Porzingis and with Al Horford and Jakob Poeltl already ruled out, both teams started small with 6-foot-7 Torrey Craig and 6-foot-8 Jonathan Mogbo (11th career start) inserted into the starting lineups. Both teams were clearly trying to figure out the small ball shenanigans in the first half of the opening frame, but it was the defending champions who figured it out first.

A 7-0 run in the middle of the quarter would extend Boston’s lead to 11, as they would finish the quarter with that same advantage, 35-24. The Raptors’ biggest problem early was the shooting from beyond the arc, failing to make a basket and going 0-for-9 from 3-point territory.

In the second quarter, however, Scottie Barnes decided to will Toronto back into it. A 7-0 run in the first two minutes of the frame was largely thanks to the 23-year-old’s aggressiveness in getting to the line, was the biggest reason. Barnes had taken all seven of Toronto’s free throws at this point, draining five. Barrett’s nine-point quarter was also a big part of the reason why the Raptors would take the lead midway through the frame 38-37.

It would be all Celtics for the rest of the half.

A big second half of the quarter from Jaylen Brown, which saw him score 11 points, would help Boston outscore Toronto 29-16 to end the frame, taking the lead 66-54 at the break.

The Raps would respond once again to begin the second half, starting the quarter on a 7-0 run after beginning the second quarter on a 14-2 run to cut the lead to five. The C’s would respond, as they have all game, to take the lead 89-76 after three.

The fourth quarter would be a back-and-forth, with Jamal Shead, in particular, shining on both ends to keep Toronto hanging around. Ultimately, Boston’s talent and pedigree would help the Celtics hold the lead throughout the entire quarter, taking the win.

That came in the form of the “J’s,” Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The pair combined for 43 points, 15 assists, and 11 rebounds, all while playing great defence. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard also had 20-plus points, with the latter doing it off the bench.

For Toronto, it was the “B’s,” of Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett. That pair would combine for 43 points of their own, to go along with nine assists, and 11 rebounds. Barnes and Barrett were effective in getting downhill, both getting into the paint and finishing while drawing contact. It was impressive how just effective they were in the paint, both eclipsing 20-plus points while only going a combined 1-for-10 from three.

After finishing their four-game homestand 1-3, Toronto will now hit the road for four straight games, beginning in Indiana Wednesday night for the second half of a back-to-back.