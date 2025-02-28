NBA odds, betting preview (Feb. 28): Raptors vs. Bulls predictions

The Bulls have covered the spread in four straight games heading into Friday's showdown with the Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors will play their second contest of their current four-game road trip when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

The Raptors have suffered back-to-back losses to the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics this week. They’ve also lost four of their last five games but continue to be one of the best bets in the league against the spread (33-23-3 ATS).

The Bulls, who are clinging to the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, have dropped seven of their last eight games, with their lone win coming against the dreadful Philadelphia 76ers in that span.

Chicago has taken both of the previous meetings between these two teams this season, playing to a 122-106 win on Jan. 31 and a 122-121 victory on Dec. 16. Both of those games were played in Toronto.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Friday’s clash between the Raptors and Bulls.

Raptors moneyline odds +105 Bulls moneyline odds -125 Spread odds Bulls -2 (-110), Raptors +2 (-110) Game total Over 235 points (-110), Under 235 (-110) Date/Time Feb. 28, 8 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Toronto Raptors (18-41 SU, 33-23-3 ATS, 30-29 o/u)

Scottie Barnes was a surprise late scratch on Wednesday with a hip issue, and that really took the wind out of the team’s sails right from the opening tip, as the Pacers cruised to a lopsided 111-91 victory. The forward has showcased an incredible all-around game this season, and when he’s not on the floor, the Raptors are just 2-12 this season. He has a questionable designation again for Friday’s game, so bettors will want to closely monitor his status before locking in wagers on game sides and totals.

The Raptors were once again dreadful from long range on Wednesday, shooting just 22 percent from deep while putting up just 27 3-point attempts. They’re 29th in the league in 3-pointers per game (11.5) while shooting just 34.8 percent (21st in the NBA) from deep.

Betting Chicago Bulls (23-36 SU, 27-30-2 ATS, 29-30 o/u)

Chicago currently ranks in the top 10 in the NBA in several offensive categories, ranking second in total 3-pointers made (945), third in pace (103.5), third in 3-pointers per game (16.0), tied for seventh in assists per game (28.9), tied for ninth in points per game (116.4), and ninth in 3-point field goal percentage (.371). Additionally, they’re a solid rebounding team, ranking first in the Association in defensive rebounds per game (35.4) and fifth in total rebounds (2,669).

Guard Josh Giddey had 21 points and 12 assists vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, marking his fourth straight 20-point double-double. He’s averaging 13 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists against Toronto this season.

Raptors vs. Bulls injuries

F Jamison Battle (nasal fracture), F Brandon Ingram (ankle), C Ulrich Chomche (knee), and F Garrett Temple (personal) are out for the Raptors. As previously mentioned, Barnes is questionable with a hip issue.

F Patrick Williams is out for the Bulls. C Nikola Vucevic (calf) is doubtful, and F Jalen Smith (concussion) and G Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder) are questionable.

Raptors vs. Bulls betting trends

The under is 7-2-1 in the past 10 meetings.

Chicago is 4-0 ATS in its last four games.

The Raptors are just 5-22 SU on the road this season.

Raptors vs. Bulls player prop trends

Giddey has been thriving offensively over the last four games, smashing his odds projections in points, rebounds + assists, points + rebounds + assists, points + rebounds, double-doubles, and 3-pointers made. He’s averaging 24.2 points, eight assists, and 12 rebounds per game over that span.

Gradey Dick has recorded two or more 3-pointers in four straight games and five of his last six. He’s around -190 to drain at least two treys.

Dosunmu has recorded at least one steal in six straight games, but he’s a steep -210 to do it again on Friday, assuming he plays.

Raptors vs. Bulls best bet