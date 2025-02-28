Toronto Raptors waive forward PJ Tucker

Tucker's third tenure with the Raptors comes to an end.

The Toronto Raptors have announced that they have waived forward PJ Tucker.

The 39-year-old was initially acquired on trade deadline day as a part of the Davion Mitchell trade to the Miami Heat but has not joined the team since then.

Per Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy, no money is being left on the table, as the Raptors will eat all of Tucker’s $11.5 million salary.

It's a straight waiver, per source. No buyout / $ left on the table. Just clearing the roster spot.



Tucker technically eligible to join a team for playoff push, if a suitor emerges.



Raptors now have an open roster spot, plus Rhoden on a 10-day that's about to expire. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) February 28, 2025

Also, Tucker is free to sign with any team because the forward was waived before the Mar. 1 deadline and has a cap hit under the non-tax mid-level exception ($12.8 million).

This technically marked the third time PJ Tucker has joined the Raps’ organization after initially being drafted by Toronto in the second round in 2006 and suiting up for 24 games during the 2016-2017 campaign. Through 31 games last season, Tucker averaged 1.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists, as a member of both the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers. He has not played this season.

This move opens up a roster spot for the Raptors, while another one could be open as of Mar.1 as well, when Jared Rhoden’s 10-day contract expires.