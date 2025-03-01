Making Sense of the Raptors Backcourt

Samson Folk & Louis Zatzman discuss the latest in the Raptors realm.

With the Raptors looking at a cast of backcourt players who all have different skillsets, whose is projected to reign supreme? Will the defense of Ja’Kobe Walter have him ascend as the guy? Is Gradey Dick’s wide ranging and impressive offensive arsenal going to fuel him into becoming a very dangerous scorer? Do the current stalwarts of the backcourt — RJ Barrett & Immanel Quickley — represent both the present and the future of the position? Samson & Louis discuss this at length.

Also, what is an optimistic look at the Raptors rebuild? What is a pessimistic one? Is Samson’s expectation of the Raptors ability to pivot overstated? Louis thinks so, to some degree. Rebuilding is hard, building a winning culture is hard – and the fellas talk about it.

They also focus in on Jonathan Mogbo, his changing role and how that might end up forcing him into a wing player, and maybe just maybe, into becoming the vaunted wing bastard that Samson has been clamoring for.

The fellas do an autopsy on the Raptors loss to the Bulls. Who performs a tank? Surely not the players, but does a coach get involved just a little bit? Where do winning and development intersect is an important question, but it’s also important to find out when they’re mutually exclusive. Insane fouls, silly shots taken, how did the Raptors manage to give the game away to the Bulls when they had it in their hands? How did they snatch defeat from the jaws of victory?

Also, as a quick aside, Samson and Louis critique eachothers metaphorical crutches, and make some time to talk about the architect of modern China – Deng Xiaoping. A classic Samson & Louis podcast if there ever was one.

Have a blessed day.