Gameday: Raptors @ Magic, March 2

Tonight will feature the first of back-to-back meetings at the Kia Center between the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic.
Both teams are coming in on losing streaks, with the Dinos having lost their last three contests, five of their last six, and nine of their last 11 games. The Magic have lost their last two games of their own and three of their last four, with that sole win coming against the league-worst Washington Wizards.
These teams match up well with one another, both featuring big, bruising wings that like to get downhill and attack the paint.
Raptors Outlook: 18-42 | 13th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.6 (26th) | Def rating: 115.5 (24th) | Net rating: -5.8 (25th)
Raptors Previous Results
@ Chicago 125-115 OTL
@ Indiana 111-91 L
vs Boston 111-101 L
vs Phoenix 127-109 W
vs Miami 120-111 OTL
It’s one of the few times this season that Canada’s team will come into a matchup with a higher offensive rating, sitting at 109.6 (26th), while Orlando sits at 107.3, the third-worst in the association. They’ll be in tough, however, as even without Jalen Suggs, who is regarded as one of the best guard defenders in basketball, Orlando holds the second-best defensive rating (109.0).
It will be interesting to see how Scottie Barnes fares against a stout defence with good matchups in Banchero and Franz Wagner. The 23-year-old is averaging 20.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks through 46 games played this campaign. The former all-star is coming off an overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls where he stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one block, one steal, while going 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.
Magic Outlook: 29-32 | 8th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 107.3 (28th) | Def rating: 109.0 (2nd) | Net rating: -1.7 (18th)
Magic Previous Results
vs Golden State 121-115 L
vs Cleveland 122-82 L
vs Washington 110-90 W
vs Memphis 105-104 L
@ Atlanta 114-108 W
Orlando comes into this one looking to get back into the win column after suffering back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. The Magic’s go-to guy, Paolo Banchero, has been hot lately, going for 41 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in their latest outing against Steph Curry (who had 56 points, by the way) and the rest of the Warriors.
The former first overall pick is averaging 23.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.4 stocks through 27 games played this season. Banchero hasn’t been the most efficient, however, only shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from distance. He’s been limited this season, missing games due to an oblique injury, an injury that Wagner also missed time with.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 6:00 p.m. ET
Television: Sportsnet 1
Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Orlando Magic
PG: Cole Anthony
SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
SF: Franz Wagner
PF: Paolo Banchero
C: Wendell Carter
Toronto Raptors
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: Gradey Dick
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Jakob Poeltl
Injury Report
Magic
Jalen Suggs (Knee) – Out
Moritz Wagner (Knee) – Out
Raptors
Ochai Agbaji (Ankle) – Out
Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out
Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out
Garrett Temple (Personal) – Out
Jamison Battle (Nose) – Out
Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Orlando Magic
|-7 (-110)
|-295
|O 211.5 (-110)
|Toronto Raptors
|+7 (-110)
|+240
|U 211.5 (-110)
*Odds as of Mar. 7, 12:00 am ET*
