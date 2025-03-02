Gameday: Raptors @ Magic, March 2

Tonight will feature the first of back-to-back meetings at the Kia Center between the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic.

Both teams are coming in on losing streaks, with the Dinos having lost their last three contests, five of their last six, and nine of their last 11 games. The Magic have lost their last two games of their own and three of their last four, with that sole win coming against the league-worst Washington Wizards.

These teams match up well with one another, both featuring big, bruising wings that like to get downhill and attack the paint.

Raptors Outlook: 18-42 | 13th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.6 (26th) | Def rating: 115.5 (24th) | Net rating: -5.8 (25th)

Raptors Previous Results

@ Chicago 125-115 OTL

@ Indiana 111-91 L

vs Boston 111-101 L

vs Phoenix 127-109 W

vs Miami 120-111 OTL

It’s one of the few times this season that Canada’s team will come into a matchup with a higher offensive rating, sitting at 109.6 (26th), while Orlando sits at 107.3, the third-worst in the association. They’ll be in tough, however, as even without Jalen Suggs, who is regarded as one of the best guard defenders in basketball, Orlando holds the second-best defensive rating (109.0).

It will be interesting to see how Scottie Barnes fares against a stout defence with good matchups in Banchero and Franz Wagner. The 23-year-old is averaging 20.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks through 46 games played this campaign. The former all-star is coming off an overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls where he stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one block, one steal, while going 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Magic Outlook: 29-32 | 8th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 107.3 (28th) | Def rating: 109.0 (2nd) | Net rating: -1.7 (18th)

Magic Previous Results

vs Golden State 121-115 L

vs Cleveland 122-82 L

vs Washington 110-90 W

vs Memphis 105-104 L

@ Atlanta 114-108 W

Orlando comes into this one looking to get back into the win column after suffering back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. The Magic’s go-to guy, Paolo Banchero, has been hot lately, going for 41 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in their latest outing against Steph Curry (who had 56 points, by the way) and the rest of the Warriors.

The former first overall pick is averaging 23.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.4 stocks through 27 games played this season. Banchero hasn’t been the most efficient, however, only shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from distance. He’s been limited this season, missing games due to an oblique injury, an injury that Wagner also missed time with.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet 1

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Orlando Magic

PG: Cole Anthony

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF: Franz Wagner

PF: Paolo Banchero

C: Wendell Carter

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Magic

Jalen Suggs (Knee) – Out

Moritz Wagner (Knee) – Out

Raptors

Ochai Agbaji (Ankle) – Out

Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

Garrett Temple (Personal) – Out

Jamison Battle (Nose) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Orlando Magic -7 (-110) -295 O 211.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors +7 (-110) +240 U 211.5 (-110)

*Odds as of Mar. 7, 12:00 am ET*

