Serena Williams takes ownership stake in Toronto Tempo

The Toronto Tempo are looking to serve an incredible basketball product to fans not just in the GTA, but also across Canada.

Serena Williams will be an integral part of that mission as a new member of the franchise’s ownership group, the team announced Monday.

The Tempo released a video to their social media accounts sharing the news.

New court, new game 🏀



We’re thrilled to announce that @SerenaWilliams – legendary tennis

pro – has joined the team as the newest owner of the Toronto Tempo. pic.twitter.com/kRPYNvdoya — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) March 3, 2025

“I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo,” said Serena Williams, in a press release shared by the franchise. “This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy.”

Williams is joining forces with Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures, to form the team’s ownership. Kilmer Sports Ventures also owns a 20 percent stake in MLSE.

The announcement comes after Monica Wright Rogers was introduced as the team’s first general manager at a press conference on Feb. 21.

The press release also stated that “As part of her ownership role, Williams will contribute to bringing the Tempo to life visually. She’ll play an active role in future jersey designs and will help forge unique merchandise collaborations with the team.”

Williams made her professional tennis debut in 1995 at a qualifying event in Quebec City. She went on to win the most woman’s grand slam singles titles all-time with 23.

“Serena is a champion,” said Tempo President Teresa Resch in the press release. “She’s the greatest athlete of all time, and her impact on this team and this country is going to be incredible. She’s set the bar for women in sport, business and the world – and her commitment to using that success to create opportunities for other women is inspiring – we’re thrilled to be marking the lead-up to International Women’s Day with this announcement.”

The Tempo will start playing WNBA basketball games in 2026, and will primarily play out of the Coca-Cola Coliseum, while also hosting regular-season games in both Montreal and Vancouver.