Toronto Raptors survive furious comeback attempt from Orlando Magic

It got sketchy at the end for the Toronto Raptors, but they would survive a scrappy comeback attempt from the Orlando Magic Sunday night at the Kia Center, winning 104-102.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Toronto Raptors, as coming into this one, the team had lost five of their last six games and nine of their last 11.

The game started at a very slow, methodic, and defensive pace, which is how the Magic want to play. Only 19 points combined were scored in the first seven-plus minutes, as Orlando’s NBA-second best defensive rating was shining through. Their 28th-ranked offensive rating was also rearing its ugly head, as the Raptors were playing solid defence themselves. The offence for Toronto in the quarter would come from an unlikely source, rookie Jamal Shead. Two triples from beyond the arc and another layup would give the former Houston Cougar eight quick points, helping lead a 15-7 run in the final four minutes to give Toronto a 27-19 lead after one. It also became the first time the Raptors have not allowed a 3-pointer in the first quarter all season.

The first half of the second quarter would see better offensive results — though not by much — with 28 combined points scored at the midway point of the frame. The offensive slog continued for the rest of the quarter, as the Raps would hold a one-point lead 48-47, after being outscored 28-21 at the break. It wouldn’t be without an injury, however, as Gradey Dick would take a shot to the face and have RJ Barrett fall into his leg before exiting the game as he would not return. Great defence was played on both sides, as Toronto held Paolo Banchero to only six points in the first half after he went for 41 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in their last outing against the Golden State Warriors.

To start the second half, it would be Ja’Kobe Walter starting in place of Dick with the rookie scoring seven points himself in the first half. Early in the third frame, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl would get into foul trouble, both picking up their fourth personals in the first three minutes (Poeltl would pick up his fifth two minutes later). Fouls would be the name of the game, as Orlando would get into the bonus with 8:47 left to go in the quarter. It would be a hard-nosed, back-and-forth quarter the majority of the way, until the final couple of minutes, when Immanuel Quickley exploded. A three-pointer, two hoops plus the harms, a no-look dime, and overall 11 points in the final two minutes would propel Toronto a 12-1 run to end the frame, as they would lead 81-72 after three.

The fourth quarter would start as the third quarter ended, with Quickley scoring. The 25-year-old continued to get to the paint at will and dime up to begin the fourth on a 9-3 run and a 21-4 run dating back to the third, as Toronto would lead by 16 points with 10 minutes to go. The Magic tried their very best to bring it back, however, and they did a pretty good job. In the final 5:25 of the quarter, the Magic would outscore the Dinos 16-4, not allowing Toronto to put the ball in the hoop in the final 2:50 of the game. A costly turnover would give Orlando the final possesion with the potential to tie things up, but Franz Wagner — who played a good game — blew the layup and his team would ultimately fall short.

The loss marked Orlando’s 21st in their last 31 games.

Notable performances:

Toronto Raptors:

Immanuel Quickley 24 points, four assists, and two rebounds.

RJ Barrett 22 points, five rebounds, five assists, and one steal.

Jakob Poeltl 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.

Orlando Magic:

Franz Wagner 25 points, four rebounds, and one assist.

Paolo Banchero 23 points, five assists, four rebounds, and one steal.

Wendell Carter Jr. 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and one block.