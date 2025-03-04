NBA odds, betting preview (March 4): Raptors vs. Magic predictions

The Raptors are 2-1 straight up and 2-1 against the spread in the previous three meetings with the Magic this season.

The Toronto Raptors will conclude a four-game road trip when they visit the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Toronto survived a furious comeback attempt from the Magic on Sunday when these teams clashed in Orlando, hanging on for a 104-102 victory. Orlando outscored the Raptors 16-4 in the final 5:25 of the game, and the contest would’ve gone to overtime had it not been for a late missed layup by Franz Wagner.

Orlando has dropped three straight games and 21 of its last 31 contests to move to four games below .500.

The Raptors lead the season series with the Magic, 2-1, winning outright and covering the spread in the last two matchups with Orlando.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Tuesday’s clash between the Raptors and Magic.

SIGN UP FOR BET365 SPORTSBOOK!

Raptors moneyline odds +235 Magic moneyline odds -290 Spread odds Magic -7 (-115), Raptors +7 (-105) Game total Over 209 points (-110), Under 209 (-110) Date/Time March 4, 2025, 7 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Toronto Raptors (19-42 SU, 34-24-3 ATS, 31-30 o/u)

The Raptors will enter this contest with the fifth-worst record in the league and five games back of the final Eastern Conference play-in spot currently held by the Chicago Bulls.

They have the easiest remaining schedule (.363 SOS) of all teams down the stretch, and with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets just 2.5 games ahead of them in the standings, it’s very realistic that Toronto vaults up the standings over the next 21 games and worsens its draft lottery odds.

As previously mentioned, the Raptors have played the Magic well this season, taking two of the three matchups. All three of the contests played under their respective game totals of 209, 213.5, and 214.5.

Betting Orlando Magic (29-33 SU, 29-33 ATS, 23-39 o/u)

If you haven’t been monitoring or watching the Magic from a betting perspective, you need to know that they don’t partake in many high-scoring games. They rank second in defensive rating (110.6), which has helped them play under the total in 39 games this season, the most in the NBA.

Injuries have taken a huge toll on the Magic this season, as they’ve lost 186 total player games due to injury. Centre Moritz Wagner is out for the season following surgery to repair a torn ACL, and several other stars have missed significant time throughout the campaign due to various ailments.

Orlando sits eighth in the Eastern Conference standings entering play Tuesday, six games back of the Detroit Pistons for the coveted sixth seed to avoid the play-in tournament.

Raptors vs. Magic injuries

F Ochai Agbaji (ankle), F Jamison Battle (nose), G Gradey Dick (pelvis), F Brandon Ingram (ankle), G Garrett Temple (personal), and F Ulrich Chomche (knee) are all out for the Raptors.

As for the Magic, G Jalen Suggs (knee) and F Moritz Magner (knee) are out.

Raptors vs. Magic betting trends

The under is 7-3 in the past 10 meetings.

Toronto is 6-23 SU on the road this season.

The under is 21-11 in Orlando’s home games this season.

The Magic are 7-18 in 25 games without Suggs in the lineup this season.

Raptors vs. Magic player prop trends

RJ Barrett has beaten his assists line of 3.5 in three straight games, seven of his last 10, and 71 percent of the time this season. He’s around -140 to surpass that mark again on Tuesday.

Jonathan Mogbo has recorded two or more steals + blocks in four straight games and seven of his last 10. He’s around +125 to surpass that mark against the Magic.

Franz Wagner hasn’t beaten his points line of 25.5 in seven of his last 10 games. He put up 25 points against Toronto on Sunday and is -125 to record under 25.5 points in Tuesday’s rematch.

Raptors vs. Magic best bet