Raptors agree to 10-day deal with G League C Colin Castleton

The Toronto Raptors have filled their vacant roster spot with one of the best big men in the G League.

Centre Colin Castleton has agreed to a 10-day deal with the Toronto Raptors, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Wednesday.

Toronto continues to reorient the fringes of its roster after waiving PJ Tucker and promoting both Orlando Robinson and Jared Rhoden.

Castleton, 24, is averaging 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 16 games with the Osceola Magic of the G League this season. He previously signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies earlier in the season where he averaged 4.6 minutes over 10 games before being waived on Jan. 10.

And there’s the 10-day! Wouldn’t be surprised if he sees Raptors 905 time this week/weekend too.



Interesting mix of finishing, developing passing, and some rim protection. Still a project and will need to curb TOs, but arguably best available G League big. https://t.co/4dsSYshDvN — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) March 5, 2025

It stands to reason that the 6-10 big will see time with both the Toronto Raptors – given that Jakob Poeltl is slowly ramping up after returning from a hip pointer injury, and the team is looking to develop Jonathan Mogbo as a wing – and the Raptors 905.

The 905 could probably use the help even more than their NBA parent club, as they are currently on a six game losing streak, have fallen out of a playoff spot, and played their last game with only eight players available due to the recent run of bad injury luck that has struck the organization.

Castleton also has previous NBA experience with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2023-24 season, where he played 16 games averaging 3.7 minutes. He was honoured as part of the Lakers team that won the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

Given the lineup that Darko Rajakovic ran out in the closing minutes against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night (Jamal Shead-Ja’Kobe Walter-AJ Lawson-Jared Rhoden-Orlando Robinson), it is also fairly easy to foresee Castleton getting a good amount of run with Toronto. That could even come during important minutes in a close game like the we saw last night, although it would be disappointing if that kind of embarrassing display became the norm.