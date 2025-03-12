NBA odds, betting preview (March 12): 76ers vs. Raptors predictions

Wednesday's tankfest between the Raptors and 76ers should be a hard pass for bettors.

The Toronto Raptors will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday in a game with potentially serious implications in the tank standings.

With a win, the Raptors would leapfrog the Sixers in the overall standings, worsening their draft lottery odds.

Toronto has the sixth-worst record in the Association entering this contest following Brooklyn’s loss to Cleveland on Tuesday, giving it a nine percent chance of winning the lottery. But if the Raptors fall fall to seventh with a win on Wednesday, those odds would shorten to 7.5 percent.

The Raptors have taken both of the previous meetings with the Sixers this season, easily covering the spread as underdogs on both occasions (11-point spread on Feb. 11 and five-point spread on Oct. 25).

Let’s take a look at the game odds for Wednesday’s clash between the 76ers and Raptors.

SIGN UP FOR BET365 SPORTSBOOK!

76ers moneyline odds +140 Raptors moneyline odds -165 Spread odds Raptors -3.5 (-110), Sixers +3.5 (-110) Game total Over 218.5 points (-110), Under 218.5 (-110) Date/Time March 11, 7:30 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Philadelphia 76ers (22-42 SU, 22-40-2 ATS, 36-26-2 o/u)

The Sixers are in an absolute freefall, dropping 13 of their last 15 games, including a 132-123 decision to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. They’re unquestionably one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA this season, and now they find themselves looking ahead to next season while auditioning some of the young players on the roster.

Betting Toronto Raptors (22-43 SU, 37-25-3 ATS, 33-32 o/u)

The Raptors have won four of their last five games without really trying that hard to rack up victories down the stretch. Several starters have been getting rest days, a trend that should continue for the remainder of the season, and the team is playing it extra cautiously with any players nursing minor injuries.

With the easiest remaining schedule down the stretch (.382 SOS), it’s still possible that the Raptors catch the Chicago Bulls in the standings for the final Eastern Conference play-in spot, although most online sportsbooks have given Toronto around +1200 odds (7.6 percent implied odds) to do so.

76ers vs. Raptors injuries

This game is an absolute mess from an injury/rest perspective, making it a nightmare to handicap.

Toronto’s injury report is PACKED for tomorrow’s game against the Sixers#WeTheNorth



📸: Dan Hamilton, Jesse Johnson



H/T: Josh Lewenberg pic.twitter.com/aFUVOMgTE7 — Raptors Republic (@raptorsrepublic) March 12, 2025

76ers vs. Raptors betting trends

The Raptors are 4-1 SU and 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Toronto is 20-13-2 ATS at home this season.

The Sixers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Philadelphia has the worst record in the league against the spread this season (22-40-2 ATS).

76ers vs. Raptors player prop trends

Jakob Poeltl has beaten his points line of 15.5 in three straight games, averaging 18 per game during that span. He could be the only regular starter for Toronto on Wednesday, and you can get the over on his points at around -110. Toronto’s big man has also recorded a steal in four straight games, but you’ll have to eat steep -225 odds if you think that trend will continue.

Quentin Grimes is putting up a ton of points lately, notching 25 or more in four of his last six games, with an outburst of 44 points earlier this month against the Golden State Warriors. He’s around even money to score over 19.5 points in this one.

76ers vs. Raptors best bet

Do yourself a favour and just refrain from wagering on this contest. There’s too many players listed as out or questionable, and both teams are motivated to lose this game. Pass on this glorified G League game and focus your attention on other intriguing NBA matchups Wednesday (like OKC vs. Boston) that are easier to handicap.

Greg’s Raptors betting record this season: 37-28 (+9.79 units)