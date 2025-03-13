The Raptors can’t stop winning + Scouting Ace Bailey

Hosts Samson Folk & Trevon Heath tap in to the latest in the Raptors realm, and focus in on potential Raptor prospect: Ace Bailey.

The Raptors have won 5 of their last 6 games, and have been doing so while playing a rotation that is better represented by the end of their bench + their 905 guys, than it is their starters. The lack of prowess in their end of season schedule was not oversold, it has been just as bad as advertised. As a result of all of this, they are tumbling down the lottery odds (or climbing up the standings, whatever your perspective might be). Now? They occupy the same spot that allowed them to jump up and grab Scottie Barnes in 2021.

Samson asks Tre who his favorite Pokémon is, and is shocked by the answer. Jigglypuff, who would’ve thought? Oh, also, Tre seems to think that Steve Nash stole an MVP from Shaquille O’Neal. Let us know if you agree.

In regards to the end of bench guys, or two-way guys like Jared Rhoden, AJ Lawson, and Orlando Robinson – who has the best chance of sticking around into next season? Is there anyone who projects to fit in easily, or is someone going to prove they’re good enough to demand a spot? It’s tough to say, but Samson & Trevon discuss who could be the one to do it.

Finally, the fellas dig down to scout the surefire lottery, and potential top-5 pick, Ace Bailey. If you watch his highlights alone, you might come away thinking he’s a future MVP candidate — he really can do so, so much — but, if you watch full games you might come away worried about his shot diet and the inconsistency that can mar his game. Regardless, the fellas have watched a bunch and have a whole boatload of numbers and insights about his game to introduce you to him.

Have a blessed day.