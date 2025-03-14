Gameday: Raptors @ Jazz, March 14

The Toronto Raptors begin a four-game road trip, making the first stop in Utah to take on the Jazz.

The Dinos come into this one having won three of their last four games at home and five of their last six games overall. The team’s recent good stretch of play has seen the Raps improve to 11th in the Eastern Conference and to seventh-worst in the association.

That can either be good or bad, depending on how you feel.

These two teams last matched up exactly a week ago, though it was in Toronto. Canada’s team pulled out the 118-109 victory behind great performances from Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley. The latter was specifically spectacular, essentially icing the game with two late 3-pointers while finishing with 34 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Raptors Outlook: 23-43 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 110.1 (26th) | Def rating: 114.8 (22nd) | Net rating: -4.7 (24th)

Raptors Previous Results

vs Philadelphia W 118-105

vs Washington W 119-104

vs Washington L 118-117

vs Utah W 118-109

@ Orlando W 114-113

Toronto’s most recent matchup was an injury-riddled affair against the Philadelphia 76ers that saw a total of 19 players in for the matchup, and 17 out Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 17 inactive players combined to make $268 million this season, 77 percent of the combined teams’ payrolls.

The Raps only had nine guys available, rolling out a starting lineup of Jamal Shead, Jamison Battle, Jared Rhoden, Colin Casleton, and Jakob Poeltl, marking the 27th used starting lineup for Toronto this season (8th most in the league). The four players outside of the latter have only combined for 170 games in total, with the 7-foot Austrian himself more than tripling that with his 587 games played.

Tonight will be more of the same, with Immanuel Quickley entering the lineup and Jakob Poeltl remaining out, with potential for a 28th different startling lineup.

Jazz Outlook: 15-51 | 15th in Western Conference | Off rating: 111.1 (23rd) | Def rating: 118.3 (29th) | Net rating: -7.2 (27th)

Jazz Previous Results

@ Memphis L 122-115

@ Boston L 114-108

@ Philadelphia L 126-122

@ Toronto L 118-109

@ Washington L 125-122

Utah returns home for a singular game tonight after going winless on their five-game road trip. In fact, the Jazz have been sliding, currently riding a seven-game losing streak while losing nine of their last 10 games.

Walker Kessler was the main man in the middle in the previous matchup, grabbing an absurd 25 rebounds, with 13 of them being offensively. The 23-year-old also finished with 18 points and eight blocks in what was nearly a 25-rebound triple-double with blocks.

Also contributing last week were Collin Sexton and Kyle Filipowski, both finishing with 17 points apiece.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 9:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet 360

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Utah Jazz

PG: Isaiah Collier

SG: Collin Sexton

SF: Cody Williams

PF: Lauri Markkanen

C: Walker Kessler

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: A.J. Lawson

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Colin Casleton

C: Orlando Robinson

Injury Report

Jazz

Keyonte George (Foot) – Questionable

John Collins (Ankle) – Out

Taylor Hendricks (Knee) – Out

Raptors

Scottie Barnes (Hand) – Questionable

Jakob Poeltl (Rest) – Out

Ja’Kobe Walter (Hip) – Out

Ochai Agbaji (Ankle) – Out

Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out

Jonathan Mogbo (Nose) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Utah Jazz -2 (-110) -132 O 229.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors +2 (-110) +112 U 229.5 (-110)

*Odds as of Mar. 14, 12:00 am ET*

