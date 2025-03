The 31st overall pick by Toronto, Mogbo has steadily been trying to find his place on the roster.

The 31st overall pick by the Toronto Raptors, Jonathan Mogbo has steadily been trying to find his place on the roster.

As is the case for many rookies, he’s faced plenty of ups and downs. Zulfi Sheikh breaks down Mogbo’s time in both the NBA and G League and how his game has been developing.

Don’t forget to like, comment and share the video.