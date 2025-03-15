Raptors Rookie Report

Samson Folk discusses how the Raptors rookie class has fared so far this season.

The Raptors left the 2024 NBA draft with a whole host of new players, and at a few different positions: Ja’Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo, Jamal Shead, and Ulrich Chomche. These young men aren’t just new faces, but a lot of new styles to account for and develop.

Samson’s summary on Ja’Kobe Walter: A surprisingly adept point-of-attack defender, who has done a tremendous job of kicking out would be drivers back above the break. It wasn’t expected of him, but he’s quickly vaulted up the ranks of the better defenders on the Raptors roster. It’s opening up an opportunity for him to leapfrog his way up the rotation – if his C&S talent can continue to improve. There’s a lot of interesting wrinkles to his on-ball game, but nothing has truly popped yet, we’re still waiting on all that.

Samson’s summary on Jonathan Mogbo: Clear potential to be an elite defensive weapon, and could represent the type of defensive playmaker that would allow Scottie Barnes to toggle between assignments depending on the game – and potentially save a bit of his energy for the offensive side of the floor, or extremely disruptive off-ball play on defense. The thing that is holding Mogbo back currently, and potentially into the future, is his lack of offensive pop, and especially as a wing. Mogbo has developed his shooting touch to some degree, as he’s improved measurably as a 3-point shooter and a free throw shooter, but he still doesn’t have a foothold to work from on the offensive side of the floor.

Samson’s summary on Jamal Shead: A small guard who has done enough on offense to justify a longer look and more minutes to try and develop. Most small guards don’t get anything more than a 10-day and a lot of G-League time. Shead has shown he’s capable of getting to spots on the floor, and finetuning his jumper. There is a path for him to become a real offensive plus, at least sometime down the line. The defense hasn’t tracked from college to the NBA, but the effort is there, and he has some of the tools necessary. A good start for a small, 2nd round guard.

