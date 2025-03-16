Gameday: Raptors @ Trail Blazers, March 16

Another day, another game for the Toronto Raptors, as they extend their road trip with a stop in Portland to face off against the Trail Blazers and potentially get their third win in a row. At this time of the season, everyone is cognizant of Toronto’s actual goal in these games, but despite many attempts to seemingly sabotage the team, Toronto has still managed to win 4 out of their last 5 games.
This time of year always brings out the worst in teams who don’t have a path to the playoffs, and Toronto has really tried their best on some nights to make sure the loss column gets an addition. Portland on the other hand is in a similar situation to Toronto record wise, but they have not employed the same sinister tanking strategies, as their current team is bad enough on their own. There is plenty of young talent on this Portland team, talent that can win them this game if Toronto is not careful, but a loss is likely what the Raptors brain trust desires anyway.
Raptors Outlook: 24-43 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 110.1 (26th) | Def rating: 114.6 (19th) | Net rating: -4.5 (24th)
Raptors Previous Results
Vs Utah W 126-118
vs Philadelphia W 118-105
vs Washington W 119-104
vs Washington L 118-117
vs Utah W 118-109
With a constant flow of starters being held out of games due to “rest”, Toronto has had to get creative with their lineups and give the young G-League players like AJ Lawson, Colin Castleton, and Jamison Battle extended looks, and in some games they have really made a case for them to see more main roster minutes. Against the clearly tanking Utah Jazz Lawson recorded 18 points in 24 on 71 percent true-shooting, some really nice minutes from a guy trying to find his footing in the league. With Immanuel Quickley being held out due to rest, and RJ Barrett being questionable with some sort of illness, Toronto will likely lean on these young players to aid Scottie Barnes in this game. Even with Barnes or other starters available Toronto has seemingly reduced minutes at times in order to secure losses, but Toronto’s young players have not allowed that to dismay them. Time after time they have stood up against the tank and ripped it apart piece by piece, giving little thought to what fans and ownership want, and protecting the integrity of the game in the same breath.
Jazz Outlook: 28-39 | 13th in Western Conference | Off rating: 110.9 (24th) | Def rating: 114.6 (20th) | Net rating: -3.7 (23rd)
Jazz Previous Results
Vs Toronto L 126-118
@ Memphis L 122-115
@ Boston L 114-108
@ Philadelphia L 126-122
@ Toronto L 118-109
Portland sits toward the bottom of the western conference currently, but there have been moments throughout the season where they have put together some really strong play, especially on the defensive end. After a tumultuous start to his career, and season, Scoot Henderson has begun to figure it out in the NBA and has become a more well-rounded scorer. Toumani Camara has been one of the best defenders in the NBA this season, and his presence on the floor can and will make life difficult for Barnes tonight.
Portland could be without Anfernee Simons tonight as he is questionable, and without him their offense takes a massive blow as he is their leading scorer. Toronto’s defense has been ranked toward the top of the league since January, so Portland needs as much help as they can get on that end tonight. But with the way recent weeks have gone for Toronto, who knows if the franchise will put their best foot forward in order to win the game tonight.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 6:00 p.m. ET
Television: Sportsnet 360
Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Portland Trail Blazers
PG: Anfernee Simons
SG: Toumani Camara
SF: Shaedon Sharpe
PF: Duop Reath
C: Donovan Clingan
Toronto Raptors
PG: Jamal Shead
SG: A.J. Lawson
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Jakob Poeltl
Injury Report
Trail Blazers
Anfernee Simons (Hand) – Questionable
Deandre Ayton (Calf) – Out
Jerami Grant (Knee) – Out
Jabari Walker (Head) – Out
Robert Williams III (Knee) – Out
Raptors
Scottie Barnes (Hand) – Questionable
Ja’Kobe Walter (Hip) – Out
RJ Barrett (Illness) – Questionable
Ochai Agbaji (Ankle) – Questionable
Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out
Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out
Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out
Jonathan Mogbo (Nose) – Out
Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Portland Trail Blazers
|-6.5 (-110)
|-238
|O 228(-110)
|Toronto Raptors
|+6.5 (-110)
|+195
|U 228 (-110)
*Odds as of Mar. 16, 12:00 am ET*
All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!