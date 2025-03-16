Gameday: Raptors @ Trail Blazers, March 16

Another day, another game for the Toronto Raptors, as they extend their road trip with a stop in Portland to face off against the Trail Blazers and potentially get their third win in a row. At this time of the season, everyone is cognizant of Toronto’s actual goal in these games, but despite many attempts to seemingly sabotage the team, Toronto has still managed to win 4 out of their last 5 games.

This time of year always brings out the worst in teams who don’t have a path to the playoffs, and Toronto has really tried their best on some nights to make sure the loss column gets an addition. Portland on the other hand is in a similar situation to Toronto record wise, but they have not employed the same sinister tanking strategies, as their current team is bad enough on their own. There is plenty of young talent on this Portland team, talent that can win them this game if Toronto is not careful, but a loss is likely what the Raptors brain trust desires anyway.

Raptors Outlook: 24-43 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 110.1 (26th) | Def rating: 114.6 (19th) | Net rating: -4.5 (24th)

Raptors Previous Results

Vs Utah W 126-118

vs Philadelphia W 118-105

vs Washington W 119-104

vs Washington L 118-117

vs Utah W 118-109

With a constant flow of starters being held out of games due to “rest”, Toronto has had to get creative with their lineups and give the young G-League players like AJ Lawson, Colin Castleton, and Jamison Battle extended looks, and in some games they have really made a case for them to see more main roster minutes. Against the clearly tanking Utah Jazz Lawson recorded 18 points in 24 on 71 percent true-shooting, some really nice minutes from a guy trying to find his footing in the league. With Immanuel Quickley being held out due to rest, and RJ Barrett being questionable with some sort of illness, Toronto will likely lean on these young players to aid Scottie Barnes in this game. Even with Barnes or other starters available Toronto has seemingly reduced minutes at times in order to secure losses, but Toronto’s young players have not allowed that to dismay them. Time after time they have stood up against the tank and ripped it apart piece by piece, giving little thought to what fans and ownership want, and protecting the integrity of the game in the same breath.

Jazz Outlook: 28-39 | 13th in Western Conference | Off rating: 110.9 (24th) | Def rating: 114.6 (20th) | Net rating: -3.7 (23rd)

Jazz Previous Results

Vs Toronto L 126-118

@ Memphis L 122-115

@ Boston L 114-108

@ Philadelphia L 126-122

@ Toronto L 118-109

Portland sits toward the bottom of the western conference currently, but there have been moments throughout the season where they have put together some really strong play, especially on the defensive end. After a tumultuous start to his career, and season, Scoot Henderson has begun to figure it out in the NBA and has become a more well-rounded scorer. Toumani Camara has been one of the best defenders in the NBA this season, and his presence on the floor can and will make life difficult for Barnes tonight.

Portland could be without Anfernee Simons tonight as he is questionable, and without him their offense takes a massive blow as he is their leading scorer. Toronto’s defense has been ranked toward the top of the league since January, so Portland needs as much help as they can get on that end tonight. But with the way recent weeks have gone for Toronto, who knows if the franchise will put their best foot forward in order to win the game tonight.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet 360

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Portland Trail Blazers

PG: Anfernee Simons

SG: Toumani Camara

SF: Shaedon Sharpe

PF: Duop Reath

C: Donovan Clingan

Toronto Raptors

PG: Jamal Shead

SG: A.J. Lawson

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons (Hand) – Questionable

Deandre Ayton (Calf) – Out

Jerami Grant (Knee) – Out

Jabari Walker (Head) – Out

Robert Williams III (Knee) – Out

Raptors

Scottie Barnes (Hand) – Questionable

Ja’Kobe Walter (Hip) – Out

RJ Barrett (Illness) – Questionable

Ochai Agbaji (Ankle) – Questionable

Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out

Jonathan Mogbo (Nose) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Portland Trail Blazers -6.5 (-110) -238 O 228(-110) Toronto Raptors +6.5 (-110) +195 U 228 (-110)

*Odds as of Mar. 16, 12:00 am ET*

All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!

Presented by Betway