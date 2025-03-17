Gameday: Raptors @ Suns, March 17

The Toronto Raptors continue their four-game road trip, stopping at the Footprint Center on Monday night to take on the Phoenix Suns.

It will be the second half of a back-to-back for both teams, with the Dinos coming in having their three-game win streak snapped last night 105-102 to the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Suns will return home after a rough loss to the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday, 107-96.

Raptors Outlook: 24-44 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 110.1 (26th) | Def rating: 114.6 (19th) | Net rating: -4.5 (24th)

Raptors Previous Results

@ Portland L 105-102

@ Utah W 126-118

vs Philadelphia W 118-105

vs Washington W 119-104

vs Washington L 118-117

Toronto comes into tonight’s matchup playing some of their best ball of the year, albeit against some shaky competition, to say the least. Though the Raps’ three-game winning streak was snapped last night thanks to a game-saving block by Portland forward Matisse Thybulle, Toronto had won six of their last seven games before facing the Trail Blazers.

The recent run has been propped up by Canada’s team’s defence, boasting the best defensive rating in the association since mid-January. It’s been a miraculous turnaround, as Toronto held the worst defensive rating in the league through the first 38 games of the season, per Keerthika Uthayakumar.

Suns Outlook: 31-37 | 11th in Western Conference | Off rating: 114.7 (9th) | Def rating: 116.7 (27th) | Net rating: -1.9 (19th)

Suns Previous Results

@ Los Angeles (Lakers) L 107-96

vs Sacramento W 122-106

@ Houston L 111-104

@ Memphis L 120-118

@ Dallas W 125-116

Phoenix will start a five-game homestand by welcoming in Canada’s team after going 2-3 in their last five.

They find themselves in the midst of a play-in battle, currently on the outside looking in, holding the 11th seed. They seem primed to catch the Dallas Mavericks, who currently hold the final play-in spot, with a record of 33-36. They have been ravaged by injuries, reflected in the fact the team is 2-8 in their last 10.

A win would go a long way in closing that 1.5-game gap between Dallas. Winning has been a struggle for Phoenix lately, however, and frankly, all season. The Suns are 6-15 since Feb. 1, mainly because of how poor the teams’ defence has been. They currently hold a bottom-five defence in the association, with teams like the Brooklyn Nets (22-45), Philadelphia 76ers (23-44), and even the Raptors all having better defensive ratings.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 10:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: TSN 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Phoenix Suns

PG: Tyus Jones

SG: Devin Booker

SF: Ryan Dunn

PF: Kevin Durant

C: Nick Richards

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ochai Agbaji

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Suns

Bradley Beal (Hamstring) – Questionable

Monte Morris (Back) – Questionable

Grayson Allen (Foot) – Questionable

Raptors

RJ Barrett (Ilness) – Questionable

Ja’Kobe Walter (Hip) – Out

Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Phoenix Suns -9 (-110) -375 O 227 (-110) Toronto Raptors +9 (-110) +300 U 227 (-110)

*Odds as of Mar. 17, 12:00 am ET*

