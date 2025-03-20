Is Scottie still headed for Stardom? | Future Raptors to watch in March Madness

Hosts Samson Folk & Trevon Heath bring on good friends Mac & Curly to discuss Scottie Barnes' stardom & a whole lot of prospects.

As the fanbase discusses and recalibrates their thoughts on Scottie Barnes, it begs the question: is he farther or closer to stardom than he seemed to be last year? Are we seeing regression, or role change? The fellas dive deep into what’s been motivating Barnes’ 4th season in the NBA, and they echo optimism for him going forward.

In terms of impact, should we expect him to meet or ascend past the heights of a player like Bam Adebayo? How many shots should Barnes be taking? It’s all discussed on the pod.

Then the fellas get into the scouting portion of the pod as they cast a wide net for viewers to look into. There are star guards like Jeremiah Fears & Jase Richardson who tantalize, there are bully bigs like Derik Queen, and there are athletic, motor, mountains of men like Yaxel Lendeborg.

Be it at their 1st round draft slot, or their 2nd, the fellas are pointing you in the direction of potential prospects – and providing all the stats and insights you could want.

Here are the timestamps:

0:00 – Introductions + Tre is 30 now

3:44 – Is Scottie still set for stardom

4:18 – Are Scottie’s struggles more aggression, skillset, or role?

10:40 – Scottie’s path to impact is very easy

18:30 – Will he be a top 15 player?

19:25 – Is Bam Adebayo a good comparison?

26:55 – On/off stardom

27:25 – Scouting Prospects

28:30 – Scouting Jase Richardson

39:40 – Scouting Boogie Fland

47:05 – Scouting Jeremiah Fears

58:07 – Scouting Derik Queen

1:08:05 – Scouting Kasparas Jakucionis

1:13:00 – Scouting Yaxel Lendeborg

1:22:40 – Scouting Adou Thiero

1:28:45 – Alex Toohey

1:32:00 – Henri Veesar

1:33:20 – Nolan Traore

1:34:25 – Goodbyes

Have a blessed day.