Scottie Barnes vs. OG Anunoby – Samson’s Mailbag

Samson Folk takes on listener questions.

The big topic of the day: comparing and contrasting Scottie Barnes & OG Anunoby in year 4. Obviously Barnes is the better player, but Anunoby is a great reference point.

Scottie v OG yr 4: Scottie has bigger defensive playmaking numbers, largely due to a more gamble heavy playstyle and being able to sweep the backline Synergy actually has Scottie as a slightly more effective defender across more playtypes, he’s a good deal better defending post ups, but there’s a pretty big gap in effectiveness defending in isolation, which is the cleanest playtype synergy can compile, and OG takes it there. Scottie holds guys to 39% shooting on drives, pretty great, OG holds them to 34%. OG was also better at forcing turnovers.

Offensively is kind of fun because they’re so different: OG takes the jump to 16ppg and does it on 60% TS, obviously no comparison in the playmaking realm, but its a great reference point because OG supercharged his game and everything he was good at to get to 16. Spot up opportunities for jumpers or drives + transition accounted for nearly 60% of his playtypes. Firmly working off of other guys, and doing a great job, but 100% needing a lot of help. He had some pnr stuff that went well but on low volume, and he scored more baskets off of cuts than he did any type of on ball playtype. Spot up + transition account for just 32% of Scottie’s playtypes. A lot of what he’s doing is creating with the ball in his hands. Granted, its not gone well, but you have to acknowledge he’s trying something difficult.

All that plus way more topics at the behest of listeners. Sincerely hope you enjoy the listen yourself.

Have a blessed day.