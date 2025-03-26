Quick Reaction: Raptors 116, Nets 86

B- S. Barnes 28 MIN, 15 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 6-17 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3-3 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, 23 +/- Energy was great from the get go, although he struggled with his shot. He took an early breather in the first and came back knocking down shots to end the first quarter which was the one part of his game not going early on. But after that the bricks starting flying in again. It was a good game from Barnes energy wise and defensivley though.

B R. Barrett 28 MIN, 15 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 5-13 FG, 1-4 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 17 +/- Great playmaking tonight from RJ and just like Scottie he had a brief run of shot making that dissapeared really quickly. A surprisingly good night from the free throw line though for someone who struggles there quite alot.

A+ O. Robinson 24 MIN, 23 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 10-14 FG, 1-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 5 +/- Good active start down low on both ends of the floor. It was going so well for him that he was able to get a bucket after failing to catch a pass and it just ricocheted off his chest and into the hoop. He did a good job of following attackers to find easy dump off passes when his defender went to help the slashing ball handler.

C- J. Walter 30 MIN, 11 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 4-14 FG, 1-5 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 16 +/- After a DNP last game, Walter was thrown into the starting lineup due to a few starters being “injured.” Good off ball energy at the start on the offence with a give and go and a nice offensive rebound. After a good start offensively, he stayed aggressive and things went south quick. His shot selection wasn’t too great tonight and his field goal percentage showcases that.

B+ J. Shead 24 MIN, 7 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 3 STL, 2-8 FG, 2-5 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 13 +/- Poor shooting from inside the three point line. His playmaking was great and it mostly picked up in the second quarter and onwards. His defence was consistent tonight so all around solid game for the rookie point guard.

B+ O. Agbaji 22 MIN, 12 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 5-8 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 13 +/- Nice connection with a hot Robinson at the start of the game, throwing down a alley oop feed from the bigman. Offence came alive in the second half, mostly with points down low and he did well on the defensive end.

A+ J. Mogbo 24 MIN, 16 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 5-10 FG, 0-1 3FG, 6-6 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 25 +/- He was able to find some shots down low early on as he was serving as the backup big tonight due to Castleton’s 10 day contract expiring and Poeltl being out. I’ve always liked him better as a big opposed to a wing which is where Darko has been playing him recently due to his three pointer not being a threat yet. But that’s easy to say after a performance like this.

A- J. Battle 24 MIN, 8 PTS, 10 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, 2-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 24 +/- Good glass work on both ends and he did great defensivley yet again. He’s been impressive lately on the defensive end. Also, not too many shot attempts outside of garbage time but that’s how life goes for a three and d player in the NBA sometimes.

B C. Swider 20 MIN, 7 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 3-7 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 13 +/- The newest Raptor showed good defensive work all game long and was quite agressive with hunting his shot down as sometimes there wasn’t much daylight but he was still letting them fly. Perhaps that’s how it goes for someone on a ten day contract who’s trying to leave an impression and tonight I thought he did just that.

C A. Lawson 16 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-6 FG, 0-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- A very brief stint in the first half that featured solid defence and a nice cut to the rim which led to a nice dunk for Lawson. He was finally able to get back into the game midway through the fourth quarter during garbage time.