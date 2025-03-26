Raptors Sign Cole Swider To 10-Day Contract

The Toronto Raptors have signed 3rd-year player Cole Swider to a 10-Day contract. With the season wrapping up soon, Toronto is extending an opportunity for Swider to get some solid NBA minutes, and put on some film that may help him secure a future opportunity. With players in and out of the lineup for Toronto, Swider will no doubt have an opportunity to get playing time.

Swider’s career began in the 2022-23 NBA season, where he found his first taste of playing time with the Los Angeles Lakers. Swider has spent time with the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons as well, but his time on NBA main rosters has been inconsistent thus far. In 27 games in the NBA, Swider has posted averages of 1.9 points per game, 0.4 assists, and 0.6 rebounds.

The 6’9 forward has spent the majority of his time down in the G-League where his stats are much better. In 35.6 minutes per game this season in the G-League, Swider has posted averages of 20.7 points per game, and 5.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 44 percent from behind the arc. These stats were enough for Toronto to decide to take a closer look at Swider.