Raptors ROY, Top 6 Raptors of All Time + Scouting Khaman Maluach

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath get together to discuss the latest in the Raptors realm.

The fellas discuss Jamal Shead: Shead shot just 30-percent from three at the college level, on a shorter line. Everyone on the Raptors raves about him, and his work ethic, and he’s already made a meaningful leap, improving measurably on his floater efficiency and his jumper efficiency. He has fairly simple mechanics up top. It’s pretty easy to believe in him becoming a good catch-and-shoot option at the very least.

Mogbo: Clear potential to be an elite defensive weapon, and could represent the type of defensive playmaker that would allow Scottie Barnes to toggle between assignments depending on the game – and potentially save a bit of his energy for the offensive side of the floor, or extremely disruptive off-ball play on defense. The thing that is holding Mogbo back currently, and potentially into the future, is his lack of offensive pop, and especially as a wing. Mogbo has developed his shooting touch to some degree, as he’s improved measurably as a 3-point shooter and a free throw shooter, but he still doesn’t have a foothold to work from on the offensive side of the floor.

Walter: A surprisingly adept point-of-attack defender, who has done a tremendous job of kicking out would be drivers back above the break. It wasn’t expected of him, but he’s quickly vaulted up the ranks of the better defenders on the Raptors roster. It’s opening up an opportunity for him to leapfrog his way up the rotation – if his C&S talent can continue to improve. There’s a lot of interesting wrinkles to his on-ball game, but nothing has truly popped yet, we’re still waiting on all that.

Here are the timestamps:

0:00 – Introductions 2:20 – Does Tre have Samson’s back? 3:12 – Ja’Kobe is getting shots up 10:36 – Jamal Shead’s jumper 15:58 – Jonathan Mogbo Raptors ROY? 21:18 – The top 6 Raptors of all time? 42:10 – Scouting Khaman Maluach 1:01:40 – Goodbyes

Have a blessed day.