Gameday: Hornets @ Raptors, March 28

The Toronto Raptors are taking on the visiting Charlotte Hornets as they have the opportunity to extend their winning streak to three games. Charlotte will be without their star point guard and engine of their offense LaMelo Ball, so this could be an ugly game for the boys from Charlotte. Toronto however, will have Jakob Poeltl back, and Immanuel Quickley as well, some reinforcements that could potentially help win this game.

For those who are paying attention, yes the Raptors are almost statistically locked into the 7th best draft odds in the upcoming lottery, and something patently absurd would have to happen down the stretch for them to move out of it.

For on court stuff, something to watch is the Raptors defensive rating. They are currently sitting at 16th in the NBA — which is remarkable, considering they were sitting at 29th when the year turned over — and given how uninspiring their opponents look toward the end of the season? One could reasonably expect the Raptors to finish this season in the better half of NBA defenses. They’re hot on the heels of the Pacers, Knicks, and the Blazers.

While Scottie Barnes hasn’t been scoring the ball in a very impressive manner this season (especially lately), the Hornets don’t have many options to throw at him on the wing, so there could be potential for him to go north of 20 points – it’s been a couple games since we’ve seen that from him, and with RJ Barrett resting for tonight’s game, there should be more shots available to him. However, I don’t think shot availability has been much of a problem for Barnes this season. He does as he pleases, for the most part.

Raptors Outlook: 26-47 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.4 (26th) | Def rating: 114.5 (18th) | Net rating: -5.1 (24th)

Raptors Previous Results

Vs Brooklyn W 116-86

vs Washington W 112-105

vs San Antonio L 123-89

@ Golden State L 117-114

@ Phoenix L 129-89

A three-game winning streak at this stage of the season may not be what Toronto brass or fandom want, but when you are facing teams of the caliber of the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards, it becomes next to impossible to tank properly. Even though Toronto has been alternating which starters are resting game by game, and giving all bench units extended looks, it is no match against these truly abysmal teams. The Charlotte Hornets are one of these teams, and it would take something catastrophic for them to pick up a win over the Dinos.

Toronto will have the chance to get yet another look at the players in their young core, and give them the room to put their abilities to the test.

Hornets Outlook: 18-54 | 14th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 107.3 (29th) | Def rating: 115.4 (24th) | Net rating: -8.1 (27th)

Nets Previous Results

vs Orlando L 111-104

@ Miami L 122-105

@ OKC L 141-106

vs New York W 115-98

vs Atlanta L 134-102

Charlotte is one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, they have a poor offense, a poor defense, and on top of both of those things they have injury issues as well. Ball is constantly missing time, their young star Brandon Miller is banged up currently, these are two huge blows to this young team. If they have any hope of winning tonight, it will have to be a nuclear game from Miles Bridges, since he is the best player they have left on offense. With Toronto having Poeltl back and Scottie Barnes being active as well, the Raptors have more than enough defensively to contain him. It will just be a wait and see as to how much effort Toronto puts in this game, and if the last two games are any indicator, Toronto will be going home with the victory.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Charlotte Hornets

PG: KJ Simpson

SG: Josh Green

SF: DaQuan Jeffries

PF: Miles Bridges

C: Mark WIlliams

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: AJ Lawson

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Hornets

LaMelo Ball (Ankle) – Out

Brandon Miller (Wrist) – Out

Grant Williams (Leg) – Out

Raptors

RJ Barrett (Rest) – Out

Ochai Agbaji (Rest) – Out

Chris Boucher (Illness) – Questionable

Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Charlotte Hornets +3.5 (-111) +125 O 224 (-111) Toronto Raptors -3.5 (-111) -150 U 224 (-111)

*Odds as of Mar. 28, 12:00 am ET*

