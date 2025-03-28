RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji ruled out tonight

Toronto will be without two of their key rotation players tonight for their game against the Charlotte Hornets tonight. RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji have been ruled out for tonight’s game, both being sidelined due to rest. With the season coming to an end soon, Toronto is taking every chance they can to give their rotational players some rest. Whether it be due to the tanking, or a genuine concern for the health of their players, this is the method that Toronto has decided to take to end the season.

Against an opponent like the Charlotte Hornets, a decision like this is less hurtful. The Hornets are one of the bottom teams in the NBA, and they will be without their two best players in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller tonight. Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, and Immanuel Quickley will be active tonight, and the combination of these three starters should be more than enough to take down the ailing Hornets.

Barrett and Agbaji have both had strong seasons this year, and really reaffirmed themselves in their respective roles with the Dinos. They both probably do not have too many appearances left this season, especially with Toronto trying to jockey for better draft position.

Barrett and Agbaji should be active for Toronto’s next game against the lowly Philadelphia 76ers, but who knows the lengths Toronto will go to to potentially stop them from winning that game.