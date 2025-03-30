Gameday: Raptors @ 76ers, March 30

The Toronto Raptors are headed into the city of brotherly love today to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers and potentially pick up their fourth win in a row. The 76ers injury report is longer than the declaration of independence, and for the first time since the 2016-17 season, Philadelphia will not be playing postseason basketball. As a result of all their injuries the lineups that Philly has been throwing out do not inspire winning to say the least.

Quentin Grimes, who landed in Philly at the trade deadline has found himself with a lot more responsibility on offense than he has ever been tasked with and he has not wasted his opportunity to say the least. Grimes is averaging 21.8 points per game on 61 percent true shooting as a Sixer, and he has had many huge scoring explosions.

Toronto will be without Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl today, as they try their own method of tanking to close the season. With Toronto’s recent schedule being against teams who are also tanking, or just abysmally awful, their efforts to inspire losing have fallen short frequently. RJ Barrett is back in the lineup after resting in the last game, his presence always helps out Toronto’s offense. The story of this late stretch of Raptors basketball has been how their young core has stepped up to the plate. This game could turn into a tank-fest, but on paper at least, Toronto seems to have the advantage.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Philadelphia 76ers

PG: Jared Butler

SG: Quentin Grimes

SF: Justin Edwards

PF: Ricky Council IV

C: Guerschon Yabusele

Toronto Raptors

PG: Jamal Shead

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Ochai Agbaji

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Orlando Robinson

Injury Report

76ers

Joel Embiid (Knee) – Out

Paul George (Knee) – Out

Tyrese Maxey (Back) – Out

Andre Drummond (Toe) – Out

Jared McCain (Knee) – Out

Kyle Lowry (Hip) – Out

Eric Gordon (Wrist) – Out

Raptors

Immanuel Quickley (Rest) – Out

Jakob Poeltl (Rest) – Out

Chris Boucher (Illness) – Questionable

Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Philadelphia 76ers +1.5 (-111) +105 O 223.5 (-111) Toronto Raptors -1.5 (-111) -124 U 223.5 (-111)

*Odds as of Mar. 30, 12:00 am ET*

