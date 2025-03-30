Gameday: Raptors @ 76ers, March 30

The Toronto Raptors are headed into the city of brotherly love today to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers and potentially pick up their fourth win in a row. The 76ers injury report is longer than the declaration of independence, and for the first time since the 2016-17 season, Philadelphia will not be playing postseason basketball. As a result of all their injuries the lineups that Philly has been throwing out do not inspire winning to say the least.
Quentin Grimes, who landed in Philly at the trade deadline has found himself with a lot more responsibility on offense than he has ever been tasked with and he has not wasted his opportunity to say the least. Grimes is averaging 21.8 points per game on 61 percent true shooting as a Sixer, and he has had many huge scoring explosions.
Toronto will be without Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl today, as they try their own method of tanking to close the season. With Toronto’s recent schedule being against teams who are also tanking, or just abysmally awful, their efforts to inspire losing have fallen short frequently. RJ Barrett is back in the lineup after resting in the last game, his presence always helps out Toronto’s offense. The story of this late stretch of Raptors basketball has been how their young core has stepped up to the plate. This game could turn into a tank-fest, but on paper at least, Toronto seems to have the advantage.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET
Television: TSN
Radio: Sportsnet 590
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Philadelphia 76ers
PG: Jared Butler
SG: Quentin Grimes
SF: Justin Edwards
PF: Ricky Council IV
C: Guerschon Yabusele
Toronto Raptors
PG: Jamal Shead
SG: RJ Barrett
SF: Ochai Agbaji
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Orlando Robinson
Injury Report
76ers
Joel Embiid (Knee) – Out
Paul George (Knee) – Out
Tyrese Maxey (Back) – Out
Andre Drummond (Toe) – Out
Jared McCain (Knee) – Out
Kyle Lowry (Hip) – Out
Eric Gordon (Wrist) – Out
Raptors
Immanuel Quickley (Rest) – Out
Jakob Poeltl (Rest) – Out
Chris Boucher (Illness) – Questionable
Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out
Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out
Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out
Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+1.5 (-111)
|+105
|O 223.5 (-111)
|Toronto Raptors
|-1.5 (-111)
|-124
|U 223.5 (-111)
*Odds as of Mar. 30, 12:00 am ET*
