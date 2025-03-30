Raptors starters Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl ruled out

Toronto will be missing starters yet again, as Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl have been ruled out for today’s game. Toronto is in Philadelphia facing off against the 76ers, as they look to add their 4th win in a row.

Quickley and Poeltl resting tonight follows a recent pattern that has formed for Toronto. One game, it’s Barrett sitting out for rest, and then the next game it’s Quickley and Poeltl resting. This practice is no doubt Toronto’s attempt at tanking during the end of the season, but with the Raptors on a 3-game win-streak, safe to say this method is not working.

Poeltl’s absence is usually the most detrimental to Toronto outside of Scottie Barnes. Poeltl is responsible for so many things on both ends of the floor, so without him things often look much worse. His screening is valuable, his ability to score in the middle of the floor and at the rim, and his rim protection as well. In 55 games this season Poeltl is averaging 14.1 points per game, 9.7 rebounds per game, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Quickley has averaged 17.5 points per game and 5.8 assists per game in 30 games for the Dinos this season. Quickley has more of a case for rest than most on the roster as his season has been full of injuries. Missing these two does hurt the team, but they are facing the lowly, tanking Philadelphia 76ers tonight, so the active players they have should be more than enough to defeat Philadelphia.