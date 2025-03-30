Toronto Raptors Pick Up Darko Rajakovic’s team option

The Toronto Raptors have picked up the 2026-27 team option on Darko Rajakovic’s contract per Michael Grange. This move signifies a substantial vote of confidence in the second year head coach as they are locking him up for the next several seasons.

Toronto is in the midst of a rebuild currently, and although the team’s record is not positive, and hasn’t been for a couple of seasons, there are clear indicators that Rajakovic is a more than capable coach. RJ Barrett playing the best basketball of his career in Toronto is a direct result of Rajakovic’s offensive scheme, which focuses on using motion to create easy and effective looks.

Rajakovic’s defense scheme has also worked wonders this season, as Toronto has risen to 14th in defensive rating this year. His emphasis on pressuring the ball, while also having the backend rotations be cohesive have empowered this often injured Raptors team to be a stout defensive unit.

This contract option pick up shows that Rajakovic has proved that he can be trusted to be the leader of this rebuild, and that the front office believes he will succeed in making Toronto better. With this season almost coming to a close, it will cap off Rajakovic’s second season as the head coach of the team.