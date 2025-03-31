Raptors rule out Barrett and Agbaji against Chicago

Another game and another long list of injuries for the 11th seed of the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors. This time, the list is currently headlined by RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji. They’re both ruled out due to rest tomorrow night in Chicago as it has become the norm for Toronto at this point of the season to rest key players.

RJ Barrett is coming off a spectacular outing last night against the Philadelphia 76ers when he posted 31 points along with five assists and five rebounds in a Raptors win. He’s been having a career year with Toronto, posting career highs in the assist category (5.6), double-doubles (10) and triple-doubles with 2.

As for Ochai, he’s struggled with his shot lately, as in his last five games, he’s only been over ten points once, which came against the Brooklyn Nets on March 26. In those five games, he’s also only shot over 50 percent from the field against Brooklyn and in the late game loss against Golden State on March 20th.

They’re joined by the regulars on the injury report as Gradey Dick hasn’t played in over three weeks. His last outing was against Orlando on March 2nd. Brandon Ingram hasn’t made his debut yet for the Raptors since being acquired at the trade deadline earlier last month, and has no reason to rush back in a lost season. Ulrich Chomche had the MCL tear on February 11 against the Philadelphia 76ers and has been done for the season ever since.

Those are the only confirmed names out for the bout against the Bulls, and Jared Rhoden is currently on the list as questionable with a finger joint issue. He’s been down with the Raptors 905 in the G-League and hasn’t been out there for Toronto since March 12 when he scored an impressive 25 points against the Philadelphia 76ers.