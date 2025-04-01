Gameday: Raptors @ Bulls, April 1

The final month of the NBA regular season begins with the Toronto Raptors travelling to take on the Chicago Bulls in some April Fool’s Day hoops action.

It’s a joke how well the Bulls have played against the Raptors this season, having won all three previous matchups, including a 14-point win two months ago. In the pairs’ most recent matchup, however, Chicago still won by 10, but it was the Josh Giddey and Coby White show.

White finished with a game-high 24 points to go along with four rebounds, four steals, and three assists, while Giddey finished with a near triple-double, to the tune of 19 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

Raptors Outlook: 28-47 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.6 (26th) | Def rating: 113.7 (14th) | Net rating: -4.1 (24th)

Raptors Previous Results

@ Philadelphia W 127-109

vs Charlotte W 108-97

@ Brooklyn W 116-86

@ Washington W 112-104

vs San Antonio L 123-89

Toronto comes into tonight streaking, riding four straight wins into the Windy City. The Raptors have been playing some of their best ball lately, winning 10 of their last 15 games. Those wins have all come against teams below .500, however, including the Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Washington Wizards twice, as well as the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets once. It’s almost a joke how easy Toronto’s schedule has been to finish the season.

The biggest reason for the Raptors’ success has been their defence, as Darko Rajakovic’s squad has stepped on that end. The defensive side of the ball is no joke now for Toronto, holding the league’s best defensive rating through March (106.9) and the second-best defensive rating in the NBA since mid-January, a 36-game stretch. However, 12 of their 15 games in March have been against bottom-10 offences.

Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl will return to the lineup after resting in the previous matchup, with the latter being super crucial to the Raptors winning. Without the Austrian big man in the lineup, Toronto has gone 5-12 without their starting centre this season and 9-40 without him over the past two years.

Bulls Outlook: 33-42 | 10th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 112.8 (20th) | Def rating: 115.5 (24th) | Net rating: -2.7 (21st)

Bulls Previous Results

@ Oklahoma City L 145-117

vs Dallas L 120-119

vs Los Angeles (Lakers) W 119-117

@ Denver W 129-119

@ Los Angeles (Lakers) W 146-115



The Bulls begin a two-game homestand on the second half of a back-to-back after getting blown out by the association’s best team, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The near 30-point loss Monday night doesn’t represent how well Chicago has played lately. Before the two-game losing streak they come into tonight with, the Bulls won four straight and won nine of their last 11 games. Those wins came against legitimate playoff teams as well, claiming two wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and a 10-point win against the Denver Nuggets on the road.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: TSN 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Chicago Bulls

PG: Josh Giddey

SG: Coby White

SF: Dalen Terry

PF: Matas Buzelis

C: Nikola Vucevic

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Jamal Shead

SF: Ja’Kobe Walter

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Bulls

Lonzo Ball (Wrist) – Questionable

E.J. Liddell (Illness) – Questionable

Kevin Huerter (Thumb) – Questionable

Tre Jones (Foot) – Out

Ayo Dosunmu (Shoulder) – Out

Raptors

Jared Rhoden (Hand) – Questionable

Ochai Agbaji (Rest) – Out

RJ Barrett (Rest) – Out

Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Chicago Bulls -5.5 (-108) -215 O 235.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors +5.5 (-112) +180 U 235.5 (-110)

*Odds as of Apr. 1, 12:00 am ET*

All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!

Presented by Betway