Raptors comeback attempt falls short against Pistons

While history was being made down in Washington, D.C. with Alex Ovechkin tying Wayne Gretzky’s goal record, the Detroit Pistons (43-34) clinched a playoff spot with their 117-105 win over the Toronto Raptors (28-50) Friday night at Scotiabank Arena.

There were no scuffles for anyone wondering — which Detroit has been once again known for this season — as the Pistons went on to sweep the season series against the Raptors 4-0. The loss marked the third straight for Toronto and their 50th overall on the season.

Before the game had even begun, coach Darko Rajakovic said that he wanted to get Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl — who both returned to the lineup after resting in the last contest — involved in a ton of actions.

And the Raptors did just that.

Nearly every one of their possessions before the first timeout involved the duo in some fashion, whether it was dribble hand-offs or your classic pick-and-rolls. Quickley even scored or assisted on all of the teams’ first 10 points. Throughout the entire first quarter, Toronto generated open looks, but just couldn’t get them to fall.

Detroit on the other hand, brought their usual style of energetic and physical play, causing turnovers and getting out in transition. Malik Beasley and Ausar Thompson were the biggest catalysts for Detroit holding the 29-28 lead after one, combining for 16 points.

The first three minutes of the second quarter was all Detroit, going on an 11-4 run before a Toronto timeout. The damage came from other contributors as well, as everyone chipped in with Cade Cunningham sitting out. This time it would be Marcus Sasser and Tim Hardaway Jr. as they each drained shots from distance.

Toronto responded with a little run themselves thanks to their own sharpshooting from Cole Swider, who is on the final day of his 10-day contract. The 25-year-old sniper scored five straight five points, first using a nice pump fake before stepping in and swishing a midrange pull-up, all before draining a contested three on the next trip down. It was back-and-forth most of the quarter from there on out, until the final two minutes. The Pistons would finish strong, going on a 9-2 run to extend their lead to 10 at the break, 65-55.

It was former Raptor Dennis Schroder orchestrating that final run, drawing free throws, diming up, and hitting a pull-up jumper to give his team an advantage. Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke very highly of the midseason acquisition pre-game.

“He knows how to play, he has crunch time confidence to make a play. Defensively he’s tough-minded, he’s bought in and been part of the group. Overall he makes his teammates better.”

The third quarter would continue to go Detroit’s way, with four quick points forcing Rajakovic to call a timeout 43 seconds in. It wouldn’t do much, however, as Detroit would go on a 10-2 run from that point and 14-2 overall to begin the quarter. The run was thanks to Hardaway and Schroder draining shots from all around the perimeter, while Jalen Duren dominated down low.

It looked like things were starting to get out of hand with the Pistons leading by as many as 22 at one point, long bombs from Jamal Shead, Immanuel Quickley, and Ja’Kobe Walter would help cut the deficit to single digits with just over two minutes remaining in the frame. Detroit tightened their defence to end the quarter, however, expanding the lead back up to 16 points (93-77), which ended with a Hardaway near half court buzzer beater.

It was a fast-paced start to the fourth, with players like Swider and Brampton, Ontario native A.J. Lawson hitting shots. Toronto would continue to scratch and claw their way back, cutting the lead to as little as four, four minutes into the fourth. That’s a lot of fours, despite number four, Scottie Barnes, sitting this one out.

Four rookies (more fours) would close this one out for Toronto, with Jonathan Mogbo and Jamison Battle joining Shead and Walter. However, those four points would be the closest Canada’s team would get, with Detroit ultimately holding on for the victory.

And you guessed it, the Raptors have four games remaining on their schedule, beginning with a game in Brooklyn on Sunday.