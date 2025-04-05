Toronto Raptors sign Cole Swider for the rest of the season

Swider is staying put in the six.

After his initial 10-day contract expired, the Toronto Raptors signed Cole Swider for the remainder of the season.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound sharpshooter is averaging 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 17.8 minutes across the six games he’s played since being signed on Mar.26. Known for his shooting, the shots haven’t really fallen for Swider quite yet, averaging 29.0 percent from distance and 34.9 percent from the field with Toronto. He had his best shooting game in his final contest before his 10-day expiring however, going 50 percent (4-for-8) from the field and 50 percent (2-for-4) from 3-point range against the Detroit Pistons.

Before being signed by Toronto, the Portsmouth, Rhode Island native spent the majority of the season in the G League with the Motor City Cruise and South Bay Lakers. The 25-year-old put up big time numbers in the G League, to the tune of 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 34.6 minutes across 31 Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games.

In 33 career NBA games with the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, and Raptors, Swider holds averages of 2.7 points and 0.9 rebounds in limited action.