Quick Reaction: Nets 109, Raptors 120

B- O. Agbaji 30 MIN, 15 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 6-14 FG, 2-7 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 8 +/- He hit his first triple from the top of the arc in the first quarter, and knocked down a wide open triple in the second half. He made some nice cuts and finished plays (e.g. Shead and Robinson ran a PnR in the fourth quarter, and Agbaji scored off of Robinson’s lob pass).

B R. Barrett 29 MIN, 13 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 4-16 FG, 0-4 3FG, 5-11 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- RJ was like the assignment player who came down from the parent team to hoop with its G League affiliate. But he never dialed it down. He showed a lot of fight, especially the last play of the first half. He grabbed the offensive board, drew the foul, and got to the line with less than a second left on the clock. He showed flashes of Point RJ, taking the ball coast-to-coast and nice two consecutive spin moves, the second one breaking the trap and dishing it into Mogbo. RJ shot 11 of his team’s 22 free throw attempts.

A J. Mogbo 30 MIN, 17 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 8-9 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-1 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- First career double-double for Mogbo. At the start of the game, he struggled to guard Drew Timme who was playing his fifth NBA regular season game. But it was all uphill from that point on. Offensively, he was mercilessly attacking the basket, showing his spin move and even a baseline jay. He squeezed a pass through a small window from the top of the arc, right into RJ’s hands, which then got kicked out to Rhoden for a wide-open corner 3 attempt. Mogbo’s assists are somewhat inflated due to Nets’ bad defensive awareness, but he had executed on his playmaking opportunities. Defensively, he contested Watfod as a roamer and tipped the defensive rebound to fuel a transition offense. Most impressively, he had a Boucher-like three-point block in in the last five minutes of the game.

B J. Walter 18 MIN, 8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2-6 FG, 2-6 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 8 +/- Walter has been reliable and consistent 3-and-D type game. He knocked two 3s down, and got a steal, playing on-ball, at half court.

B+ J. Shead 29 MIN, 9 PTS, 4 REB, 12 AST, 3 STL, 3-11 FG, 1-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 31 +/- Shead was one point shy of a double-double, but his assists are also inflated because of Brooklyn’s poor defence. Today was an easy day to get dimes. But it’s a joy to watch Shead who has both handles and speed. His hang dribble, retreat, and then double cross as he attacked the baseline and threw a pass to Lawson on the weakside corner 3 was a silky smooth. Devlin called him “Steady Sheddy” after he made a much-needed bucket in the fourth, right after Swider’s turnovers, to push the lead up to 10.

A- J. Battle 19 MIN, 12 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 5-8 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- He’s not just a three-point shooter. Swider should take lots of notes. He was aware of the shot clock at the end of Q1. Instead of launching a triple, he took the ball all the way to the basket and scored just before the buzzer. He had a stellar second quarter, using the gravity of his three-point shooting to drag the defence out. He drove and scored at the rim. Then, he hit a triple. Then, he made the extra pass to Agbaji in the corner. Battle’s offensive versatility was impressive this game. He also had zero turnovers.

B O. Robinson 22 MIN, 11 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 5-7 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 8 +/- By now, we know Robinson can score underneath the hoop. He had a much-needed putback in the fourth to push the lead to 10, and scored at the rim after getting a disrespectful amount of space form the top of the arc. He used his dribble to attack and got himself a trip to the charity stripe. Robinson also showed some playmaking chops: he rolled off a screen set for Shead and fed a lob pass into Agbaji.

B A. Lawson 22 MIN, 13 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 5-9 FG, 1-3 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -6 +/- A.J.’s speed kills. Anytime the Raptors needed a basket, Lawson used his speed to get to the basket and either score or get to the free throw line.

B+ C. Swider 24 MIN, 12 PTS, 8 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 4-7 FG, 4-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 9 +/- He thanked the Raptors for signing him for the rest of the season by going 4-for-6 from downtown. Most notably, the shooter’s confidence, the chutzpah he had in launching a deep 3 from the “S” of Barclays was impressive. Swider had back-to-back turnovers at the end of the third, and gave up the ball in the backcourt at the start of the fourth, unaware of the defence. His mistakes led to his team being up only 8, but hats off for being able to shoot and make that 3 ball. It was quickly negated as Keon Johnson attacked Swider’s zero POA defence and dunked on him on the next possession. Swider, however, answered back , coming off Robinson’s wide pin down and using a stab dribble to go middle and find him down low.

B- J. Rhoden 17 MIN, 10 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 5-7 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/- Rhoden was frustrated at the start of his PT, but he quickly recovered. He was efficient in limited minutes and was elite running in the open court. Had a great steal on the defensive end of the floor.