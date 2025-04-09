Gameday: Hornets @ Raptors, April 9

Believe it or not, the Toronto Raptors only have three games remaining in what has been a rocky season, to say the least, and only one game left at Scotiabank Arena, as they’ll host the Charlotte Hornets.

These teams last squared off nearly two weeks ago, with the Raptors claiming the 108-97 win behind some great performances from Jakob Poeltl, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley. The Austrian big man finished with a game-high 24 points to go along with 12 rebounds and three assists, while Quickley almost got a double-double himself finishing with 19 points and nine assists. Barnes also did his thing, stuffing the stat sheet to the tune of 18 points, six rebounds, six assists, and one block.

Raptors Outlook: 29-50 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.5 (26th) | Def rating: 113.7 (16th) | Net rating: -4.3 (24th)

Raptors Previous Results

@ Brooklyn W 120-109

vs Detroit L 117-105

vs Portland L 112-103

@ Chicago L W 137-118

@ Philadelphia W 127-109

Toronto returns home for their final game in front of their crowd, having recently snapped a three-game losing streak thanks to solid performances from rookies Jonathan Mogbo and Jamal Shead. The former was uber-active on both ends, finishing with a game-high 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, notching his first career double-double. Shead was great in passing the ball, recording a career-high 12 assists, to go along with nine points, four rebounds, and three steals.

The biggest improvement area the Raptors have seen this season has been their defence, as Darko Rajakovic’s squad has stepped on that end. The defensive side of the ball is no joke now for Toronto, as they held the league’s best defensive rating through March (106.9) and have one of the best defensive ratings in the NBA since mid-January. However, 12 of their 15 games last month were against bottom-10 offences.

Immanuel Quickley returns from resting while Jakob Poeltl is questionable with a hand contusion (as is Scottie Barnes). Without the Austrian big man in the lineup, Toronto has gone 6-12 without their starting centre this season and 10-40 without him over the past two years.

Hornets Outlook: 19-59 | 14th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 107.2 (29th) | Def rating: 115.5 (24th) | Net rating: -8.3 (27th)

Hornets Previous Results

vs Memphis L 124-200

vs Chicago L 131-117

vs Sacramento L 125-102

@ Indiana L 119-105

vs Utah W 110-106

The Hornets come into Scotiabank on the second half of a back-to-back, having lost 124-100 to the Memphis Grizzlies at home last night. They are on a four-game losing streak, losing nine of their last 10 games. Miles Bridges was the team’s best performer last night, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: TSN 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Charlotte Hornets

PG: KJ Simpson

SG: Josh Okogie

SF: Miles Bridges

PF: DaQuan Jeffries

C: Mark Williams

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Jamison Battle

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Jonathan Mogbo

C: Orlando Robinson

Injury Report

Hornets

LaMelo Ball (Ankle) – Out

Tre Mann (Back) – Out

Brandon Miller (Wrist) – Out

Grant Williams (Knee) – Out

Josh Green (Shoulder) – Out

Damion Baugh (Hip) – Out

Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Hand) – Questionable

Scottie Barnes (Hand) – Questionable

Jamal Shead (Rest) – Out

Ochai Agbaji (Rest) – Out

Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out

Ja’Kobe Walter (Hip) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Charlotte Hornets +8.5 (-112) +275 O 216.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors -8.5 (-108) -335 U 216.5 (-110)

*Odds as of Apr. 9, 12:00 am ET*

