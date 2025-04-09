Gameday: Hornets @ Raptors, April 9

Believe it or not, the Toronto Raptors only have three games remaining in what has been a rocky season, to say the least, and only one game left at Scotiabank Arena, as they’ll host the Charlotte Hornets.
These teams last squared off nearly two weeks ago, with the Raptors claiming the 108-97 win behind some great performances from Jakob Poeltl, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley. The Austrian big man finished with a game-high 24 points to go along with 12 rebounds and three assists, while Quickley almost got a double-double himself finishing with 19 points and nine assists. Barnes also did his thing, stuffing the stat sheet to the tune of 18 points, six rebounds, six assists, and one block.
Raptors Outlook: 29-50 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.5 (26th) | Def rating: 113.7 (16th) | Net rating: -4.3 (24th)
Raptors Previous Results
@ Brooklyn W 120-109
vs Detroit L 117-105
vs Portland L 112-103
@ Chicago L W 137-118
@ Philadelphia W 127-109
Toronto returns home for their final game in front of their crowd, having recently snapped a three-game losing streak thanks to solid performances from rookies Jonathan Mogbo and Jamal Shead. The former was uber-active on both ends, finishing with a game-high 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, notching his first career double-double. Shead was great in passing the ball, recording a career-high 12 assists, to go along with nine points, four rebounds, and three steals.
The biggest improvement area the Raptors have seen this season has been their defence, as Darko Rajakovic’s squad has stepped on that end. The defensive side of the ball is no joke now for Toronto, as they held the league’s best defensive rating through March (106.9) and have one of the best defensive ratings in the NBA since mid-January. However, 12 of their 15 games last month were against bottom-10 offences.
Immanuel Quickley returns from resting while Jakob Poeltl is questionable with a hand contusion (as is Scottie Barnes). Without the Austrian big man in the lineup, Toronto has gone 6-12 without their starting centre this season and 10-40 without him over the past two years.
Hornets Outlook: 19-59 | 14th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 107.2 (29th) | Def rating: 115.5 (24th) | Net rating: -8.3 (27th)
Hornets Previous Results
vs Memphis L 124-200
vs Chicago L 131-117
vs Sacramento L 125-102
@ Indiana L 119-105
vs Utah W 110-106
The Hornets come into Scotiabank on the second half of a back-to-back, having lost 124-100 to the Memphis Grizzlies at home last night. They are on a four-game losing streak, losing nine of their last 10 games. Miles Bridges was the team’s best performer last night, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET
Television: TSN
Radio: TSN 1050
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Charlotte Hornets
PG: KJ Simpson
SG: Josh Okogie
SF: Miles Bridges
PF: DaQuan Jeffries
C: Mark Williams
Toronto Raptors
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: Jamison Battle
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Jonathan Mogbo
C: Orlando Robinson
Injury Report
Hornets
LaMelo Ball (Ankle) – Out
Tre Mann (Back) – Out
Brandon Miller (Wrist) – Out
Grant Williams (Knee) – Out
Josh Green (Shoulder) – Out
Damion Baugh (Hip) – Out
Raptors
Jakob Poeltl (Hand) – Questionable
Scottie Barnes (Hand) – Questionable
Jamal Shead (Rest) – Out
Ochai Agbaji (Rest) – Out
Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out
Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out
Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out
Ja’Kobe Walter (Hip) – Out
Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Charlotte Hornets
|+8.5 (-112)
|+275
|O 216.5 (-110)
|Toronto Raptors
|-8.5 (-108)
|-335
|U 216.5 (-110)
*Odds as of Apr. 9, 12:00 am ET*
All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!