Quick Reaction: Hornets 96, Raptors 126

B+ R. Barrett 14 MIN, 11 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-11 FG, 3-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- Stuck two-of-three open 3s early and made a 45 cut to score, as he does. Barrett’s defensive activity off the ball has maintained since improving earlier this season. He showed help and recovered well and grabbed a steal on an attempted post entry to Gibson. Same as Quickley, he did not see any minutes in the second half.

A+ J. Mogbo 38 MIN, 17 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST, 3 STL, 7-16 FG, 1-5 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 20 +/- First career triple-double! He made strong connective passes, cleaned the glass, and was a wall of motion on defence. Threw down a couple big dunks including a monster rim-rocker in the third that drew Battle’s classic crazy-faced celebration on the bench. Showed hesitation taking an open 3 from top of the floor to start the game, but then didn’t hesitate to fire later. Was way off on the first few but eventually got one to go down. Mogbo has been attempting much less 3s lately after going through a stretch mid-season where he got a decent amount up between the Raptors and the 905. Glad to see him get some up in game-action while there is still time to experiment. Mogbo developing a passable jumper would be a major boon to the Raptors’ attempt to turn him into a tenable rotation wing.

C- O. Robinson 34 MIN, 9 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 4-10 FG, 0-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 16 +/- Nurkic bossed on him down low, beating him on 50/50 balls and with some seasoned post moves. And then it just kept happening; the cast aside Bosnian big just absolutely gave Robinson the work. I’m sorry but I just can’t excuse getting dominated by Nurkic. Robinson made a couple savvy passes and had his moments as a helper, but for the most part the energy and feel wasn’t there like it usually is. Barnes appeared to get frustrated with him after he allowed Nurkic to get free in the post yet again in the fourth.

A- S. Barnes 20 MIN, 17 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 7-15 FG, 3-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 10 +/- Stepped into a pull up triple, then stepped into another! He had the opportunity to take a wide-open middy after he slipped a screen and Quickley was blitzed, but instead he hesitated for a moment, drew the weak side help ever so slightly, and lobbed Mogbo. The Hornets defence kind of offered it up to him, but it was a good demonstration of Barnes’ willingness to pass. Then he got super aggressive to start the second half. Attacked from a standstill, came to a jump-stop, and popped a long-distance push shot. Then canned another pull-up trey. Then drove Nurkic out of the corner and finished with a deft touch on a hook shot. After a slow start he imposed himself physically on both ends and quickly secured a double-double midway through the third quarter.

B I. Quickley 14 MIN, 8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-6 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- Beat his man, drew help, and kicked to Swider in the corner. He missed, but Quickley actively grabbed the o-board and found Barrett for the second-chance 3. He made a nice fading jumper in the short corner and then hit back-to-back DEEP 3s a couple possessions later. Tough shot-maker making tough shots. The Raptors will need Quickley to keep doing that and do it even more when it comes time to play serious basketball next season. Only saw the floor in the first half. Gotta save some bullets for next year.

B+ A. Lawson 28 MIN, 14 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 5-9 FG, 2-5 3FG, 2-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 18 +/- Hustled hard for offensive boards. Had a high level of attention and effort on defence, hounding ball handlers and staying active in passing lanes. Lawson had a nice bucket cut and tough finish through contact. He never hesitates to throw himself at the rim with reckless abandon. High event player.

A J. Rhoden 30 MIN, 23 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 8-12 FG, 3-5 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 26 +/- Made quality shot contests and was consistent with his physical brand of defence. Drove past his defender and finished with the left. Had a bit of a tough stretch where he threw the ball away and fumbled a blind pig pass from Mogbo. But oh boy did he bounce back. Rhoden ran the floor hard in transition. He looked to get deep on drives and move the ball, creating some good looks for teammates. And he managed to do so without ever being hurried or reckless. The decision-making ability was strong as he didn’t force anything, made measured drives into the paint, and either found the open man or made a skillful finish when it was there for him. The shot started dropping too and he cruised to his team-high 23.

B- J. Battle 27 MIN, 10 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 4-11 FG, 2-8 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 14 +/- Mogbo found him wide open on a 45 cut to the hoop for a big dunk. Once again, more than a shooter! I’m a huge fan of Battle’s game. The work he’s put in this season to improve his defence, movement off the ball, and ability to attack closeouts with his dribble has been evident. Being the second-best shooter in his rookie class by percentage (41%) wasn’t enough. Made the extra pass after coming off a Chicago action and found Lawson for an open 3. Was attentive off the ball defensively, extending to pick off a skip-pass to the corner. Shot wasn’t going down this game which makes his ability to contribute in other areas all the more important.

B C. Swider 26 MIN, 8 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-8 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 29 +/- Came off a handoff from Mogbo and nailed a jumper. The shot is obviously an NBA skill. Much like Battle when he debuted this season. The question becomes if he can show a high enough floor in other areas to stick.

A+ G. Temple 09 MIN, 9 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 4-6 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Came on and immediately took it baseline for a reverse. The man can still hoop. Garbage time or not, it’s only ever love for our labour leader here. A point-per-minute, are you kidding me!