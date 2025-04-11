Quick Reaction: Raptors 102, Mavericks 124

A+ O. Agbaji 36 MIN, 24 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 3 STL, 9-12 FG, 6-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -7 +/- Ochia was the only Raptor that was ready to go from the start, and play a consistent game, as it took Ochia’s first shot attempt at the 8:05 mark in the first quarter to finally get the team on the board. He had the first 12 points for Toronto all by himself. His first field goal miss came very early in the second half, but he finished the game off strong, even showing some moments on the defensive end.

C- S. Barnes 31 MIN, 26 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 12-25 FG, 0-3 3FG, 2-8 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -10 +/- Scottie’s tough stretch of basketball continues to follow him around, as tonight was another rough showing. Although his points and boxscore don’t look that bad, this was a poor effort again from Barnes as he even struggled to knock down wide-open jumpers from the free-throw line, which has become his hotspot over his career.

C- J. Mogbo 38 MIN, 8 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 4-16 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, -20 +/- Mogbo had a disaster of a first half where even his consistent defence was nowhere to be found. His shot selection wasn’t the best tonight, but he came out looking much better in the second half, albeit the game was already done and out of reach at this point. He ran into the passing error problem again tonight, and hopefully his decision-making as a playmaker will improve over the summer.

D- J. Battle 37 MIN, 11 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 4-13 FG, 3-9 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -22 +/- Battle started the game off with a nice off-ball cut, but he wasn’t able to convert on the layup attempt. He was also very active on defence, but that fell off going into the second quarter, and he couldn’t get his shot going all night long.

D- J. Shead 33 MIN, 9 PTS, 0 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 3-12 FG, 1-9 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -27 +/- Shead made his team-leading 74th appearance of the season tonight and showed some nice defensive energy on a few possessions, but that was all for his positives as he couldn’t get his offence going. A very similar performance to fellow rookie Jamison Battle.

C+ A. Lawson 32 MIN, 12 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-10 FG, 1-4 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -10 +/- Lawson started the day off with phenomenal news of being rewarded with a two-year contract deal with Toronto due to impressive play over the last stretch of games. Tonight was a mixed result as his defence was solid in the first half and his offence picked up in the second half, but he was scoreless at half, so there was nowhere to go but up.

D G. Temple 33 MIN, 12 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 5-12 FG, 0-5 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -14 +/- Big minutes for Temple tonight as it was a long list of injuries led to him serving as a point guard for a good amount of his playing time. He actually played some solid defence, but that was it for his night.

A+ C. Boucher 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Ridiculous. Even if he’s the last man on the bench, you would expect to see court time as the eighth available man, but that was not the case for tonight. Honestly, I hope Boucher doesn’t come back as a Raptor as he deserves so much better than this.