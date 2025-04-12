Toronto Raptors sign centre Colin Castleton to multi-year deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly signed big man Colin Castleton to a deal through the 2025-2026 season.

Castelton will be back on the same deal as Lawson: Final game of the season and next year, but 2025-26 is fully non-guaranteed.



Lawson & Castelton get the nod over Swider & Robinson for staying in the summer development program / early camp competitions. https://t.co/CTKmMjw0ES — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) April 12, 2025

The 24-year-old returns to the organization after playing 10 games for Toronto across two different 10-day deals. The 24-year-old averaged 6.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 stocks during his previous stint earlier this season.

The 6-foot-11, 250-pound big man joins back after completing a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 6.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 19.6 minutes across five games. Castleton also previously signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies earlier in the season, averaging 4.6 minutes over 10 games before being waived on Jan. 10.

The skilled centre also tore up the G League regular season with the Osceola Magic, averaging 17.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 17 games.

Castleton gets the same deal that A.J. Lawson will reportedly be getting. He’ll be signed for the final game of the regular season plus through all of the 2025-2026 season, though it is fully non-guaranteed.

The 24-year-old brings an offensively skilled game, being able to put the ball on the floor, be used as a dribble-handoff-hub, and overall can play with the ball in his hands, which is how Darko Rajakovic likes his bigs to play. He possesses great length, standing at 6-foot-11 while boasting a 7-foot-4 wingspan. Castleton also moves pretty well for his size while attacking the boards, especially offensively.