Raptors rest most of their starters in season finale

The Toronto Raptors are in San Antonio for their final game of the season, and in unsurprising fashion most of their rotation is out. It is normal for NBA teams to rest their main rotation players during the final game of the season whether it be for tanking purposes or in preparation for the playoffs. San Antonio will be without De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama, both of which suffered season ending injuries earlier this season.

Today, Toronto will be without RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, Jared Rhoden, Brandon Ingram, Ja’Kobe Walter, Gradey Dick, Chris Boucher, and Ulriche Chomche. Toronto will start Jamal Shead, Jamison Battle, Ochai Agbaji, Scottie Barnes, and Jonathan Mogbo. Barnes will be active so that he can hit the 65 game benchmark that was outlined in the most recent NBA central bargaining agreement, but his involvement in the game will likely not be too great.

Toronto is already locked in for the 7th slot in the draft lottery, so the outcome of this game has no bearing on their draft slot. However, this is a good opportunity for those on the end of Toronto’s bench to get meaningful minutes on the floor. For Colin Castleton, who signed a guaranteed NBA deal with Toronto this season, he will have a chance to put some good play on film and prove he deserved that contract.

Toronto heads into the off-season looking to add talent through their draft pick and have their core go into next season as healthy as possible.