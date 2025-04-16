Recapping Masai + Raptors Exit Interviews

Samson Folk discusses the latest in the Raptors realm.

Now that exit interviews are done and the dust has settled, we get to talk about it!

Here are some of the quotes that Samson is reacting to:

“Another season of growth.” Gradey stresses that he has to learn things. “I’ll never be satisfied until I make the most of my abilities.”

“The big thing is my defense, which I need to get better at. And that’s only going to happen with live play.”

Gradey isn’t sure if he’ll be part of Summer League this season. Has to talk to Darko.

What’s next on Gradey’s mind for a Toronto summer? Caribana.

“Nothing happens to you, it happens for you.” Quickley is taking positives away from this season. Is looking to come back better next year.

“I feel like the way our team is set up right now. You (Doug Smith) would fit in our group.” Quickley is exceptionally high on the camaraderie of the team. “This team is built to win.” Quickley mentions how great a coach, Darko is. “When somebody has your back, you’ll do anything for them.”

Scottie Barnes is here, begging for a pr staff member to come on stage with him. Seems cheery and jovial and all the good things. He opens his press avail by thanking all the fans. He’s really open today. It’s maybe my favourite avail he’s had, in terms of the quality of info he’s sharing with us. “If you see my face last year through this time, I don’t think probably I was looking the right way,” he says. In the context of saying he understood the process much better this season, and he is very excited about going forward to next year.

“I love our team,” he says. “There’s a lot of great pieces.” He elaborates later about how impressive the rookies were this year.

All this stuff + much more!

Have a blessed day.