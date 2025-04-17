Montreal Alliance sign Raptors 905 forward Quincy Guerrier

The Montreal Alliance have signed Raptors 905 forward and Montreal, Quebec native Quincy Guerrier for the 2025 season.

After spending five years in college across three different programs, the 25-year-old spent his first professional season this past year in the G League in Mississauga with the 905. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward averaged 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.0 stocks while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from distance across 28 games.



“Returning to Montreal represents something indescribable for me,” said Guerrier to the CEBL. “I’ve had the privilege of playing at the highest levels of American college and professional basketball, but nothing compares to the feeling of representing your hometown. The Alliance is building something unique here, and I’m determined to help this team win a championship.”

Guerrier had a more up-and-down season, going from in the rotation to start the year, to completely out, to finishing the season strong and playing major minutes in March. The rookie’s interesting blend of athleticism, physicality, rebounding, length with his 7-foot wingspan, and defensive versatility to guard multiple positions was on full display as he provided strong play to end the year.

The forward also brings international experience, having represented Canada at the FIBA AmeriCup Qualifiers last season.

Guerrier finished his collegiate career at Illinois after spending two years at both Syracuse and Oregon, starting in 123 games throughout his time in the NCAA. The Canadian averaged 9.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from distance over his time in college. In his final season, however, he averaged a career-high in 3-point percentage, hitting at a 37.4 percent clip on three attempts per game.

The Alliance continue to add talent after three straight years of last-place finishes, selecting Sultan Haider Bhatti out of Brandon University first overall in the CEBL draft a week ago.

The seventh season of the CEBL tips off May 11 when the Calgary Surge travel to Edmonton to take on the Stingers in the battle of Alberta, while the Alliance will open their season May 18 at home against the Brampton Honey Badgers.