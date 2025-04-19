Vancouver Bandits sign basketball content creator Tristan Jass

The Vancouver Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League have brought in a familiar name, signing media personality and basketball content creator Tristan Jass for the 2025 season.

With over 5.6 million subscribers on YouTube and another 5.6 million followers combined across other platforms, Jass will go from making videos and completing trick shots to signing his first career professional contract. The 25-year-old joins a Bandits team that finished with the top seed last season, ultimately losing in the finals to the Niagara River Lions.

“Tristan has clearly developed a skill set worthy of competing with pros at a high level,” said Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius to the CEBL. “We are all really excited to see what he can do in our system with our guys.”

The Kenosha, Wisconsin native most recently played in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, putting up 27 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists while playing alongside and against professional athletes like the NFL’s Micah Parsons, Puka Nacua, and CJ Stroud. The 5-foot-10 guard also previously joined the CEBL’s Scarborough Shooting Stars in 2024 for a workout.

“I started with a basketball, a camera, and a dream. From making basketball videos on YouTube to joining a professional basketball team, I am grateful and blessed for this opportunity,” said Jass to the CEBL. “I can’t wait to get to Vancouver to join the Bandits and bring some good vibes to the city. Let’s get to work!”

Jass will join the Bandits when they open training camp on May 6, with his first game action coming in Vancouver’s preseason game on Saturday, May 10 at Langley Events Centre.

The Bandits continue to add talent after selecting 6-foot-10, 225-pound big man Nikola Guzina out of British Columbia University in the first round, 10th overall in the CEBL draft a week ago.

The seventh season of the CEBL tips off May 11 when the Calgary Surge travel to Edmonton to take on the Stingers in the battle of Alberta, while the Bandits will open their season on the road against the Saskatchewan Rattlers on May 15.







