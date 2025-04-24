Building the Perfect Raptors Offseason – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath get together to discuss the latest in the Raptors realm and the NBA.

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath get together to discuss the latest in the Raptors realm and the NBA.

Tap in with one of Canada’s favorite basketball podcasts. With the Raptors on the outside of the playoffs, the attention immediately goes to how they can start to build their team for next season, to prepare for a big leap. Between the draft, free agency, and always looming trades, Samson and Trevon try and plan out what would help the Raptors take that next step.

The fellas say who they prefer at each draft slot, and Samson surprises with a hot take at #2. Tre is still very much a big Derik Queen supporter, and an optimist when it comes to Jeremiah Fears at pick 7. There’s no telling, yet, who the Raptors will go for. However, the draft lottery creeps ever closer.

With all of the ex-Raptors involved in the playoffs, both Samson and Tre take a trip down memory lane to revisit the players who have provided so much for the Raptors in the past. Plus, they take a little time to analyze some of the more interesting series in this years playoffs.

Make sure to like, comment, and subscribe.

Here are the timestamps for the episode:

0:00 – Intros 0:50 – Can Samson go see Sinners? 3:00 – Tre’s #1 priority in the offseason 5:30 – Jonathan Kuminga, the Raptor 7:10 – Big Wings 9:48 – Chris Boucher, moving on? 10:40 – Tre’s big man to target 12:40 – Who do we draft at 2? 13:34 – Who do we draft at 3? 14:44 – Who do we draft at 4? 16:50 – Who do we draft at 7? 21:10 – Reliving the play-in loss 23:20 – Ja Morant as a Raptor? 25:50 – What trade should the Raptors make? 32:55 – Ex Raptors in the playoffs 46:20 – Let the Raptors win the lottery

Have a blessed day.