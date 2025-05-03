Seven prospects Toronto could target as undrafted free agents

While former Raptors like Spicy P and OG compete to help their respective teams become beasts of the East, Toronto’s preparing in the shadows, aspiring to become the Pacers, Knicks, or Detroit of tomorrow.

Around this time last year, no Raptor fan knew of Jamison Battle. During this lull in the Raptors news cycle, it’s important to remember that a talent like his gets unearthed and evaluated during these quiet periods.

Recently, Director of Prospect Strategy / Raptors 905 GM Luke Winn sat behind the baseline of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Last year, Battle played in it, but wasn’t even named to the All-Tournament Team, let alone invited to the G League Elite Camp or NBA Draft Combine. Still, undrafted free agents can catch NBA eyes in this tournament.

I may not have Winn’s scouting eye, but I streamed the majority of games at Portsmouth. I focused on potential wings and bigs who may end up on the Raptors radar down the road.

This time around, 64 players hooped at Portsmouth, and here’s seven of them:

Jahmyl Telfort (Butler: Forward, 6’6’’, 228 lbs., 2024-25 season stats: 16 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Telfort was the lone Canadian at Portsmouth. He’s built like a football player, and his build helps him attack closeouts. In his first game, he drove baseline, got right into his defender’s waist, and got the easy bucket at the rim. Just as scout Ersin Demir mentioned in his scouting report, Telfort does a good job here attacking the closeout, but he relies on his right hand for inside finishes on the left of the rim. He did the same thing in his second game as well.

He struggled from downtown this game, shooting 1-for-7, but still poured in 11 points. His lone 3 ball came off an extra pass from the corner, right after a drive and kick pass. Connecting on these types of shots can really up the team’s morale. In the second game, he dialed back his 3-point shot diet (0-for-1), and went 3-for-4 from downtown in the third game.

When I think of a defence-first player at Portsmouth with a tank-like build, I think of Khalif Battle (who you may never hear of). But Telfort is a taller and stronger version, and he can attack and guard mismatches because of his strength. Maybe the Raptors take a chance on a domestic player, just like they did with AJ Lawson and Eugene Omoruyi. Telfort’s size and defensive chops would be an impressive building block for the upcoming Raptors 905 season.

Jonathan Pierre (Belmont: Forward, 6’9’’, 215, 13.8 PPG (36.9% 3FG on six attempts per game), 6.3 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Pierre has the type of underdog trajectory that’s fitting for a Raptor. He played Division 2 for Nova Southeastern, then transferred to Memphis and Belmont. He made an immediate statement with two big dunks in his first game.



In his second game, he had a huge clutch time performance – on both ends of the floor – against a team that had a lot of size inside. Pierre showed great ball handling against pressure, throwing an impeccable one-handed cross-court pass to the weakside corner. He had a Kevin Love-esque pass to run out the clock with 1.7 seconds left as the game came down to the wire. Defensively, he was really active, too. When the opposing team ran a pin down for RJ Felton, Pierre went over the screen, then went under a DHO for Felton, and blocked his shot. Clutch time was packed with elite plays by Pierre, and I hope many noticed. Pierre’s versatility at 6-foot-9 screams potential, and whether the Raptors take a low-stakes gamble on him remains to be seen.

Moussa Cisse (Memphis: Centre, 6’11’’, 225, 5.7 PPG, 6.5 RPG)

Moussa Cisse was named on the All-Tournament Team. Athletically, I think Cisse was closest to being an NBA big. His impact was very clear when he was off the floor. Tournament MVP Nelly Junior Joseph and Kadin Shedrick didn’t catch lobs and score when Cisse was on the floor, but the two did this when he was sitting on the bench. When Cisse roams around the paint, he alters players’ shots (he forced Julian Reece to change his shot and miss down low). When Cisse tried to attack off the bounce, however, he turned the ball over and was forced to defend the perimeter – the opposing team exploited this as Reece got the ball at the nail, drove inside and dished the ball into Shedrick, who drew the foul. When Cisse’s not an inside presence due to his own mistakes or being subbed out, opponents have an easier time scoring.

Cisse proved to be the bigger dog against Joseph, too. Joseph struggled mightily against Cisse, going 0-for-6 from the field, while Cisse went 5-for-8. In comparison, Cisse seemed significantly bigger, stronger, faster, and just more athletic. The most telling example was Cisse blocking Joseph’s shot, and the two engaging in a sprinting contest down the court. Cisse won, getting the ball in transition and flushing it down with two hands for safety. The five-year college player had quiet stats, not even starting in most of Memphis’ games in 2024-25, but he chases the offensive glass and defends. The Raptors need a backup big, and his athleticism would give him a chance if offered a camp invite.

Nelly Junior Joseph (New Mexico: Centre, 6’9’’, 247, 14.2 PPG on 56.4% FG, 11 RPG)

Nelly Junior Joseph was named the Tournament MVP. He had 20 points (8-for-9 shooting all inside the arc) in a blowout win against the worst team in the tournament. Joseph showed great footwork inside the post and displayed a reliable hook shot. In the championship game, he had quick moves in the post and shot a perfect 11-for-11 from inside the arc. He finished the game with 24 points and nine boards.



He also stretched his offensive game out to the perimeter. He took Zach Freemantle off the dribble, hit him with a double cross, and got to the basket for an easy lay-up. When Jonas Aidoo guarded him, he attacked the basket from the top of the arc and drew a foul (he drew a foul from him in the post too). He ran a pick-and-roll with Steven Ashworth and finished an easy lob. Defensively, he was active and had a great deflection in the fourth quarter as he soft showed and deflected the ball, recovering to help his team regain possession.

But what he did easily in the championship game, he couldn’t do against Cisse and the doubles his team threw at him. That could have been a one-off, but that’s the biggest point of concern. And he’s not a threat from beyond the arc – he’s gone 1-for-15 from downtown in his entire five-year college career. Offensive-minded bigs often need to be stars or have jumpers to find minutes in the NBA. But his soft touch could fit well in Toronto’s delay-oriented system.

Julian Reese (Maryland: Forward, 6’10’’, 263, 13.3 PPG on 55.5% FG, 9.0 RPG)

Angel Reece’s 6-foot-10 brother made the All-Tournament Team. He stayed in Maryland for four straight years, a rarity these days. In Portsmouth, Reece played more like a traditional big. He was very strong in the post, showed good moves down low, and had a soft touch. Like other bigs in the tourney, he too was challenged when Cisse was on the floor. But as a rim protector, Reese came up with a great block against Cisse’s team towards the end of the game as the former’s team inched closer and closer. Reese has the size and body to be able to bang down low and absorb contact in the NBA.

Kobe Sanders (Nevada: Guard, 6’8.75’’, 208, 15.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 4.5 APG)

The 6-foot-9 big guard is a fascinating prospect. He spent four seasons at Cal Poly before transferring to Nevada. I try to stay away from player comps, but it’s hard to not be reminded of Dalano Banton when Sanders runs out in transition.

He had a huge game against Telfort’s team, putting up 26 points. He has an extremely versatile offensive game, being able to score at three levels. He started the game off with back-to-back mid-range jumpers, put on a middy shooting clinic, and capped it off with an off-the-dribble jumper in isolation against Tyson Degenhart. He also went 3-for-6 behind the arc, and in the fourth quarter, he launched from deep, deep waters while his form remained intact. Just as he did in his first game, he grabbed the defensive board to start the transition offense and showed he’s a willing passer. He can also get to the basket with his ball handling too.

In the first game, he ripped down the defensive board, led the fast break, and dished out an impressive bounce pass on the fly.

The biggest knock on Sanders’ game is his inconsistent shot selection and defensive lapses. He was never an efficient 3-point shooter in college. Even in his 26-point game at Portsmouth, he took some bad mid-range jumpers. In the NBA, he’ll have to learn to adapt his shot diet. Secondly, I noticed two defensive possessions where he let his man completely blow past him. It was costly in the first game as his defensive lapse came towards the end of the game when his team came close to pulling an upset. Sanders is far from a proven product, but the potential of a third-string big guard emerging out of nowhere is an enticing thought.

Viktor Lakhin (Clemson: Centre, 6’11.5’’, 252, 11.4 PPG (50.7% FG, 37.5% 3FG), 6.4 RPG)

The 6-foot-11 big only played in two games, but he was high up on the NoCeiling’s Maxwell Baumbach’s list, so I knew I should reconsider.

Lakhin had 18 points on a near-perfect 8-for-9 shooting (he hit two wide open 3s) in the first game, and 15 points on 7-for-12 shooting and 12 boards in the second game.

In the first game, he stopped the 6-foot-8, 289-pound Great Osabor several times from attacking the basket (though on one possession, Osabor got his own rebound and scored). When David N’Guessan attacked the paint, Lakhin came to help, kept his body straight, and avoided fouling him.



He shined the brightest in the third quarter. Some big plays included a huge block on Jahmal Mashak, then getting the ball on offense, and taking Oumar Ballo off the dribble and scoring inside. When the lighter N’Guessan guardeded Lakhin from the top, he backed him down with his bum and scored. Lakhin closed the third frame with an exclamation mark, getting the ball in transition as the trailer and dunking it.

There was one telling sign of what kind of a teammate he might be. Right before clutch time, the opposing team came from behind to take the lead. Tamar Bates and Lakhin miscommunicated and both ran out to guard the perimeter, leaving Ballo alone in the post. On the ensuing offensive play, Bates got doubled and whipped a pass to Lakhin, which went right through his hands, resulting in a turnover. Even though Lakhin’s team gave up the lead heading into a crucial moment, he didn’t pout, put his head down, or show any signs of frustration. He simply high-fived Bates and kept the vibes high. That’s not always a given in showcase tournament situations like this.



Tournaments like Portsmouth helped propel Dorian Finney-Smith’s career. There are always NBA-caliber guys hiding in plain sight who fall through the cracks of the draft. While it’s not always easy to find the next Dodo, if the Raptors nab any of these guys from the undrafted pool, you’ll have seen it here first!









