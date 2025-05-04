The 2025 Draft STEAL + More – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath breakdown potential draftees + take listener questions. They focus heavily on Collin Murray-Boyles, Jeremiah Fears, Asa Newell, and Kon Knueppel.

Notes on the players:

Colin Murray Boyles / South Carolina / Sophomore 6-7 230

17ppg / 8.3ast / 2.4ast / 1.5stl / 1.3blks .586 FG% / 26% 3pt / 71% FT / 63% TS

Funky as hell, and insane body control/core strength. So powerful, that he gets away with a lot of predetermined reads and just figures it out on the way up. SC runs some “screen your own” stuff for him as an inverted ball screen handler, which is a huge vote of confidence of what he can do in space. Insane hands/reaction time, gets his mitts on everything. Shot mechanics are pretty clunky. Josh Codinera had watched him in person in high school, and was surprised to see he developed the skills necessary to become a high usage option at the D1 level – speaks to his work ethic.

Jeremiah Fears / 6’4 / 180 / FR / Oklahoma

17pts / 4asts / 4rbs / 43/27/84 / 56% TS

Playtypes: High volume pnr handler (35% of his possessions) and Oklahoma scoring over 1 ppp and 60% TS when he handles (82nd %ile), creates a lot of 3’s by passing over blitz to short roll or sinking multiple defenders to the paint in conservative coverages Shooting: 36% C&S 3 / 34% guarded / 38% guarded 18% PU 3 / 44% PU 2 (high volume) Finishing: 42% on drives / teams play him left a lot 50% on floaters/runners 54% at the rim.

Asa Newell / Georgia / FR

15.4ppg / 7rbs / 1ast / 1blk / 1stl 54% / 29% / 75% ft / 61% TS

Great job tracking boards, super powerful going up off 2 feet to get them, or to finish on the inside – think the explosive second jump will make him popular during workouts, might rise.

Has made all the big man playmaking reads – passes with both hands to basket cutters, catches jump stops, sprays to the corner, dunker spot laydowns – they just don’t happen that often. Would assume he’ll pass better at the nba level than he did in college. Form isn’t too bad on the jumper, seems workable. Center defense is pretty underwhelming to me, but he does a pretty good job of using his length to stay with guys + recover. Has some pretty good possessions switching out on guards/wings.

Kon Knueppel / Duke / FR / 6’7 217

14.4pts / 4rbs / 2.7asts / 1stl 48% FG / 40% 3pt / 91% ft / 64% TS

Flamethrower shooter, great shot prep, pretty slick out of the triple threat + attacking closeouts. Is he a guard or a wing? That ability on defense, plus the ability to handle like a guard is probably what allows him to access his upside at the NBA level. For now, he looks like an extremely competent player and someone who can play NBA level offense right away.

Have a blessed day.