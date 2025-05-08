How the Raptors can learn from the Playoffs – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath get together to discuss the latest in the Raptors realm.

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath get together to discuss the latest in the Raptors realm, plus the NBA playoffs.

Tune into one of Canada’s favorite basketball podcasts!

Following up on a theme that Esfandiar Baraheni wrote about, the fellas talk about how the Raptors can learn from the playoffs, to become a better team in the future:

“The Raptors spent almost a decade going deep in the playoffs, year in and year out, culminating of course in a championship. That was fun, but (for now) it is over. A silver lining? It turns out the playoffs are extremely exciting when you’re an impartial observer. While Raptors fans might have rooting interests (Hello Canadians in Oklahoma), you can enjoy these games much more knowing there are no stakes at play for your team.

But as someone who watches a lot of NBA basketball and covers the Raptors, I’ve been asking myself throughout this postseason: What can the Raptors learn from these games? Are there any takeaways regarding roster construction and team-building? Are there trends that they can either buck or follow?”

Between ball pressure, the possession battle, offensive rebounding, and second side assassins, the Raptors seem to be lacking at least a couple things that are absolutely imperative to playoff success. However, there’s room for improvement on the roster, and truthfully, every team has their own special formula for success. Perhaps the Raptors will be a team that does something new, when they hopefully make the playoffs next season.

The timestamps for the episode:

0:00 – Introductions + Summer Boys 2:20 – A bit more NBA talk 3:25 – What can the Raptors learn from the playoffs 28:25 – Ant Edwards Legend Killer 30:40 – Tre teaches Samson about wrestling 36:45 – Future face of the NBA 44:00 – We’re giving away money 47:50 – We find out the Knicks won

Have a blessed day.