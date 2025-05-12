Canadian Ryan Nembhard invited to NBA Draft Combine

Aurora, Ontario native Ryan Nembhard has been called up to the NBA Draft Combine after an impressive performance at the G League Elite Camp.

Nembhard is one of five players to get called up to the NBA Draft Combine this year, joining Yanic Konan Niederhauser (Penn State), Mackenzie Mgbako (Indiana), Tamar Bates (Missouri) and Lachlan Olbrich (Illawarra/Australia).

The Gonzaga Bulldog performed well in both scrimmages, finishing with 17 points, 15 assists, six rebounds, and a plus-22 across the two games. The 22-year-old also shot it well, going 6-for-11 from the field (54.5 percent) and 2-for-4 (50 percent) from distance. In the shooting drills, Nembhard went 24-for-30 (80 percent) on 3-pointers taken off the dribble and shot the second-best mark in the “star” 3-point drill, where he went 19-for-25 (76 percent).

What stood out the most was the Canadians’ passing, which should come as no surprise, as he was the nation’s leader in assists last season, while finishing his four-year college career with 882 assists, the 22nd-most by a player in NCAA Division I history. His 344 assists in 2024-25 led the country and were the fifth-most in a single season in NCAA history, as well as the most in Gonzaga program history.

Across Nembhard’s 134-game career, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound point guard averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from distance (3.4 attempts per game). The younger brother of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, Ryan’s 30-point explosions against the Baylor Bears in the 2023 NCAA Tournament stands as his career-high, while also having 28 career games with 10 or more assists as well.

The NBA Draft Combine runs from May 11-18 in Chicago, with the NBA Draft Lottery also taking place on May 12.