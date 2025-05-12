Masai Ujiri to Represent Toronto at the Draft Lottery

The anticipation of Toronto’s draft representative is no more. It was announced earlier that Masai Ujiri will be the representative for the Raptors at the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery which is taking place tonight in Chicago.

The 14 teams that missed the playoffs will eagerly be watching with anticipation to see who gets the first pick for the 2025 draft, along with the chance to take Duke’s star player of the 2025 NCAA season, Cooper Flagg. The show will go live at 7 P.M. ET on Sportsnet.

Toronto will have the seventh best odds at the first pick for the draft after a 30-52 2024/25 sregular eason. Although they have the seventh best odds of first pick, their odds at landing the eight pick is by far their highest possible outcome in the lottery sitting at a 34.1 percent chance. Check out more on the Raptors odds at the draft lottery here.

The full list of representatives are as follows:

Brooklyn Nets: Jordi Fernandez (head coach)

Charlotte Hornets: Charles Lee (head coach)

Chicago Bulls: Matas Buzelis (player)

Dallas Mavericks: Rolando Blackman (team ambassador, former player)

Houston Rockets: Hakeem Olajuwon (NBA Hall of Famer, former player)

New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson (player)

Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain (player)

Portland Trail Blazers: Toumani Camara (player)

Sacramento Kings: Keon Ellis (player)

San Antonio Spurs: Mitch Johnson (head coach)

Toronto Raptors: Masai Ujiri (president)

Utah Jazz: Ashley Smith (co-owner)

Washington Wizards: Bub Carrington (player)

Ujiri has been a part of the Raptors organization since 2013 and has worked some magic since then during the NBA draft. He’s hit on names like Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell and Jakob Poeltl. He and general manager Bobby Webster (who will also be in attendace at the NBA Draft Lottery) will look to repeat that success tonight and during June 25 when the actual NBA Draft will take place.