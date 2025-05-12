Toronto Raptors get 9th pick in NBA Draft Lottery

After the first portion of the NBA draft lottery the Toronto Raptors now know what slot they will be making their selection. Toronto will be making their pick at 9 in the 2025 NBA draft, a lower pick than the odds projected for them. Masai Ujiri represented the team at this year’s draft lottery and the results were likely not what he was hoping for.

With the team moving in a more win-now approach headed into next season, they will likely be looking for a prospect who is ready to contribute immediately. Toronto had a 7.5% chance to win the lottery tonight as well, the seventh best odds. The Dallas Mavericks who had a 1.8 percent chance to win the lottery wound up winning it and being rewarded with the number one pick.

There will be plenty of talent available at the 9th overall pick for Toronto to choose from, and hopeful they make the right choice.