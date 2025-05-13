Lilly Singh announced as Tempo’s ‘Chief Hype Officer’

The Toronto Tempo have added additional star power into the fold.

Lilly Singh was announced as the team’s latest addition to its ownership group on Tuesday as well as its “Chief Hype Officer” via a video released on the Tempo’s social media channels.

Tempo fam, meet our newest owner and Chief Hype Officer, @Lilly. It’s game time baby 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hkotTyRDMe — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) May 13, 2025

Singh, 36, is a YouTuber, television host, comedian and author. In addition to her YouTube channel, which has amassed 3.5-billion views, she is best known for her NBC late night show “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” role as a judge on Canada’s Got Talent, voice acting work in various animated children’s movies, and best-selling book How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life.

Born and raised in Scarborough, Ont., Singh has previously shown her support for women’s sports as part of the ownership group that brought the National Women’s Soccer League team Angel City FC to Los Angeles. She has also previously shown her interest in basketball, participating in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

“I know from experience that in every corner of the world, one thing always rings true: the positive impact that participating in sports and the sports community has on girls and women,” said Singh in a statement released by the team. “I love women. I love Toronto. Joining the ownership group of the Tempo is an absolute no-brainer. I can’t think of anything else I would rather spend my money, time and hype-woman energy on.”

Serena Williams is also part of the Angel City FC ownership group. Williams was previously announced as a part-owner of the Tempo and will partner with Singh once again on this endeavour.

In addition to her role as an owner, Singh’s role as Chief Hype Officer will entail “building and amplifying excitement for the Tempo on and off the court,” according to the release. This will include “cultivating the fan community, curating in-game rituals, and celebrating the sport of women’s basketball.”

“Lilly is a creative visionary with infectious energy and enthusiasm,” said team president Teresa Resch in the statement. “She’s been one of the earliest and most vocal supporters of this team, and we’re thrilled to have her as part of our ownership group. Her expertise in online community-building and socially-driven storytelling, not to mention her deep passion for this game, this league and this city, will be absolutely invaluable.”

The Tempo are now roughly one year out from playing games at Coca Cola Coliseum in May of 2026. To celebrate they will be taking over Stackt Market for two days on May 24-25 for an event full of hoops, music, speakers, merch and community. Soon after, the real team building will start.