Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly interested in Raptors, per report

For the first time in his career (sort of), Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo may reportedly be looking for a way out of Milwaukee. With the Bucks being eliminated in the first round yet again, Antetokounmpo is finally open to the idea of playing outside of Milwaukee according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

While this is not a formal trade request, being open to playing for a different team is as close to it as you can get. Though this may be one of those things covered by ‘close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades’ — it’s arguable no trade will happen until that request comes, if ever. Still, the opportunity to get a talent like Antetokounmpo does not come around often, so teams all over the league are naturally interested in obtaining his services.

The Toronto Raptors have long sought Antetokounmpo, as far back as the 2013 draft when they tried to acquire a pick to use on him, but couldn’t. Antetokounmpo reportedly has his eyes set on an east coast team, such as the Brooklyn Nets, and the Toronto Raptors, according to Scoop B. Now, it’s not certain how reputable Scoop B is as a source, as he’s got plenty wrong over the years. So take this with a grain of salt. But the historical connections between Antetokounmpo and Toronto are real, and Masai Ujiri has been known to make big swings from time to time.

Toronto is currently in a transitional phase with its roster and long-term goals, as it is trying to add talent in order to make a return to the NBA playoffs. But the Raps might also have the assets to make a move for the nine-time All Star.

Ujiri is always looking for opportunities to improve the team, and he has made sure to keep the team’s assets flexible enough to take advantage of opportunities like this when they arise. Ujiri has tried to get Antetokounmpo in Toronto many times before, and with his reported interest in the team, Ujiri will no doubt try again.

The question in trading for Antetokounmpo is what would Toronto be willing to give up. They likely would have to part ways with young star Scottie Barnes in a potential trade, which is risky, and likely multiple future first-round picks as well. The cost will assuredly be high. Would Toronto still have enough to be a championship contender?

When making a move like this you have to be aware of what your team could look like after the trade, and make sure they will still be able to compete. Making such a drastic move is something that would no doubt have fans of Toronto buzzing, but it will be seen in the coming months whether or not the trigger is pulled.